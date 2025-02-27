The Bills Have Two Major Areas To Watch During the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is perfect for learning about this year’s draft prospects. The Buffalo Bills must ensure they are learning everything about defensive players.

Buffalo needs to focus on two key positions: defensive end and cornerback. The Bills must improve their ability to sack opposing team quarterbacks. They recorded 39 sacks in the 2024 regular season, 24 behind the league-leading Denver Broncos.

The Bills Could Use the Draft To Get After Mahomes

In the 2025 AFC title game, the Bills only twice sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes broke out of the pocket late in the game, picking up crucial first downs.

If Buffalo had a better pass rush, they would’ve been able to get after Mahomes a few times, limiting big-time plays. The Philadelphia Eagles showed the blueprint for beating Kansas City, starting by getting after Mahomes.

The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times in Super Bowl LIX but never sent a fifth pass rusher. Philadelphia sent only four defenders every time the Chiefs prepared to pass. Mahomes was unsettled throughout the game, resulting in two poor interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Buffalo needs to strengthen its defensive ends. They could consider trading for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, even though general manager Andrew Berry has repeatedly said they are not trading him.

Even if the Browns trade Garrett, the Bills must offer them a significant package. Buffalo holds the 30th pick in this year’s draft, but Cleveland could receive better offers from other teams with picks in the top 15.

The Bills should seriously consider upgrading their defensive line through the draft. This year’s edge rusher class is among the best in recent years. By selecting a star player at No. 30, Buffalo could finally find the key to pressuring Mahomes in the postseason.

Names To Watch

Buffalo won’t be able to select Penn State’s Edge, Abdul Carter, or Marshall’s Mike Green. Ohio State’s star pass rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau should be sitting on the board when the Bills pick.

Sawyer and Tuimoloau impacted Ohio State’s national title run this past season, helping the Buckeyes secure victories over teams like Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame in the playoffs.

Sawyer made the most significant play during the playoffs when he strip-sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers late in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl, recovered the ball, and returned it for a touchdown, sending the Buckeyes to the title game.

It is critical to draft a player who knows what it takes to win big games. When a team usually selects very low in the first round, it is a Super Bowl contender looking for players to come in on Day 1 and help win it all.

Drafting Tuimoloau or Sawyer could go a long way for the Bills in January. Other pass rushers to look out for are Tennnessee James Pearce Jr., Georiga’s Mykel Williams, and Texas A&M Shemar Stewart.

The Bills Need To Attack Corner

If the Bills aren’t looking for an edge with their first pick, they should focus on drafting a cornerback. Buffalo selected Florida’s corner Kaiir Elam two years ago at No. 23, but he has struggled significantly since joining the team.

Elam has been a healthy scratch in several games, but according to Pro Football Focus, he recorded a 41.6 grade when he played in the AFC title game.

Buffalo must upgrade their cornerback position and could draft a star in the first round who might have been a top-10 prospect. Notre Dame corner Benjamin Morrison was hands down a top corner coming into the college football season, but he suffered a hip injury midway through the year, ending his season.

There have been mixed opinions on where Morrison could end up in the draft. Some experts think his injury will cause him to fall late in the first round. If the Bills check his medicals and believe he will be okay, Morrison would be the perfect player.

The Bills must get creative by upgrading the defensive line and cornerback positions in the draft. Buffalo is only a pass rusher and a corner away from going to a Super Bowl.