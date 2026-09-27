Tom Brady Takes Jab at Buffalo Bills, Old Highmark Stadium

Leave it to Tom Brady to take a throwaway, sappy television segment and turn it into an opportunity to take a shot at 1 of the teams he faced the most in his legendary career.

Brady was in the booth for Fox Sports for Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers in Orchard Park, New York, at the new, $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium, when talk turned to the old Highmark Stadium, where the Bills played during the entirety of Brady’s 23 NFL seasons.

“I lost twice in that stadium,” Brady said as a picture of the old Highmark Stadium flashed on the screen. “Which would leave a bitter taste in my mouth … if I didn’t win in the 33 other times I played against the Bills.”

Over his career, Brady went 33-3 against the Bills in the regular season on the way to winning 7 Super Bowls.

On the field, the Bills improved to 3-0 with a 24-16 comeback win.

Tom Brady Joined Fox Sports on Massive Contract

Brady’s football career ended only to find an even more lucrative opportunity waiting for him in the broadcast booth.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in 2023 but delayed his entry into the broadcast booth for 1 year, beginning broadcasts in 2024. Not bad considering he made an incredible $332.9 million during his playing career.

Tom Brady: Greatest Football Player of All Time?

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time — if not the greatest football player of all time — and holds the record for most Super Bowl wins (7) and appearances (10).