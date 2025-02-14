Hi, Subscriber

Bills Get Sad News After Player Forced To Medically Retire Aged 26

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Tommy Doyle
Getty
Tommy Doyle

The Buffalo Bills are still reeling from another close defeat in the AFC Championship, losing out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, they faced some sad news on Friday afternoon, when it was announced that offensive tackle, Tommy Doyle, is retiring, per the Bills’ X account.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tommy Doyle Retiring From The NFL

Per the Bills’ official website, Doyle recently suffered an injury that resulted in him having damage to a nerve in his left leg, an injury that was ultimately insurmountable for the former 5th round pick.

“At this point, with the calendar and the healing process, it looks as though it’s permanent,” Doyle said, speaking about his retirement on Friday.”I’m just unable to play football at a high level, and it’s time. When you know you know.

I was really battling and competing and working to come back from that [ACL] injury, only to be kind of struck with an even more disastrous injury, but at the end of the day, there was a lot of negative emotions and anger…doing a lot of reflecting lately and looking back on it, I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from it.

Football is something that I’ve loved and put my life into, and I put a lot of time, effort and energy to try to get back on the field. But ultimately, that’s really not the plan God has for me, and I know that to be true. I feel that this is the time to announce it and move on.”

Doyle’s Injuries Prevented Him From Capitalizing On A Strong Debut Season

Multiple injuries set the former Miami Ohio product back consistently, with a brutal pair of knee problems resulting in the offensive tackle not playing a single snap in either 2023 or 2024.

A career backup in Buffalo, Doyle had a decently promising first year – for a fifth round pick – in 2021, playing in 11 games with 0 starts.

The highlight of which was almost certainly the 1 yard touchdown Doyle caught during the Bills’ Wild Card blowout of the New England Patriots in January 2022, 47-17.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even without Doyle, Bills nonethless posted one of the league’s best offensive lines in 2024, ranking 4th on Pro Football Networks‘ end of season list. Former 2nd round pick, Dion Dawkins, has turned into one of the best tackles in the game, whilst smart free agent pickups, guard David Edwards, and center Connor McGovern, have outplayed their price tag this past season.

The best news for Buffalo fans is that despite the Bills clocking in at more than $12 million over the cap this season, none of the offensive linemen have expiring contracts. In fact, only three full-time starters; receiver Mack Hollins, safety Damar Hamlin, and corner Rasul Douglas are set to depart this Spring.

Regardless, it’s always sad when any player is forced into medical retirement, particularly one so young, hopefully he has much lined up for the next stage of his career.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Get Sad News After Player Forced To Medically Retire Aged 26

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x