Bills Get Sad News After Player Forced To Medically Retire Aged 26

The Buffalo Bills are still reeling from another close defeat in the AFC Championship, losing out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, they faced some sad news on Friday afternoon, when it was announced that offensive tackle, Tommy Doyle, is retiring, per the Bills’ X account.

Tommy Doyle has announced his retirement from the NFL. ❤️💙 Help us wish @freestylefalcon all the best in his next chapter: https://t.co/KzBfpkIrcn pic.twitter.com/TENwsxVB2p — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 14, 2025

Tommy Doyle Retiring From The NFL

Per the Bills’ official website, Doyle recently suffered an injury that resulted in him having damage to a nerve in his left leg, an injury that was ultimately insurmountable for the former 5th round pick.

“At this point, with the calendar and the healing process, it looks as though it’s permanent,” Doyle said, speaking about his retirement on Friday.”I’m just unable to play football at a high level, and it’s time. When you know you know.

I was really battling and competing and working to come back from that [ACL] injury, only to be kind of struck with an even more disastrous injury, but at the end of the day, there was a lot of negative emotions and anger…doing a lot of reflecting lately and looking back on it, I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from it.

Football is something that I’ve loved and put my life into, and I put a lot of time, effort and energy to try to get back on the field. But ultimately, that’s really not the plan God has for me, and I know that to be true. I feel that this is the time to announce it and move on.”

Doyle’s Injuries Prevented Him From Capitalizing On A Strong Debut Season

Multiple injuries set the former Miami Ohio product back consistently, with a brutal pair of knee problems resulting in the offensive tackle not playing a single snap in either 2023 or 2024.

A career backup in Buffalo, Doyle had a decently promising first year – for a fifth round pick – in 2021, playing in 11 games with 0 starts.

The highlight of which was almost certainly the 1 yard touchdown Doyle caught during the Bills’ Wild Card blowout of the New England Patriots in January 2022, 47-17.

Big man touchdown for Tommy Doyle The Bills are going for the jugular pic.twitter.com/vT9b6rhiha — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 16, 2022

Even without Doyle, Bills nonethless posted one of the league’s best offensive lines in 2024, ranking 4th on Pro Football Networks‘ end of season list. Former 2nd round pick, Dion Dawkins, has turned into one of the best tackles in the game, whilst smart free agent pickups, guard David Edwards, and center Connor McGovern, have outplayed their price tag this past season.

The best news for Buffalo fans is that despite the Bills clocking in at more than $12 million over the cap this season, none of the offensive linemen have expiring contracts. In fact, only three full-time starters; receiver Mack Hollins, safety Damar Hamlin, and corner Rasul Douglas are set to depart this Spring.

Regardless, it’s always sad when any player is forced into medical retirement, particularly one so young, hopefully he has much lined up for the next stage of his career.