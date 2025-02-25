Hi, Subscriber

Top Defensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Bills

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
Getty
A New York Giants prediction sent Georgia safety Malaki Starks to Big Blue in round two of the 2025 NFL Draft.

When the Buffalo Bills look back at where things went wrong last season, one could reasonably point to the defensive performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs as to why this team ultimately came up one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

With the team possessing three of the first 62 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, who are some of the top defensive prospects to watch for Buffalo entering the 2025 NFL Combine?

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Once upon a time, Malaki Starks was considered a potential top 10 pick in this NFL draft cycle, but his draft buzz did take a bit of a hit after a slightly down season in 2024.

Slightly down by Starks’ lofty standards was 77 total tackles and just one interception, but considering he was in the conversation for the best overall prospect in the upcoming draft just one calendar year ago means he could slip to the backend of the first round.

Starks still possesses great ball skills, alignment versatility as a box or single-high safety (with some great reps as a nickel defender), and great physicality both as a run supporter and at the catchpoint to make him an impact defender at the NFL level.

Safeties generally don’t demand high NFL Draft capital, which could make Starks a great value if he falls to Bills at No. 30 overall.

Damar Hamlin proved to be one of the best comeback stories of the 2024 season, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If the team feels Starks could be an upgrade over Cole Bishop (who had a quiet rookie year), then Buffalo should be keeping a close eye on Starks’ performance at the NFL Combine this week.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant has been a popular Mock Draft target for the Bills at the end of the first round because of the team’s lack of depth behind Ed Oliver at defensive tackle.

Standing at a massive 6’3” 342 pounds, Grant’s physical profile screams that he is a perfect candidate to operate as a 0 or 1-tech nose tackle at the NFL level.

During Grant’s time at Michigan, he regularly ate up double teams — which could help fortify the interior of a defensive line that gave up an average of 117.7 yards per game on the ground last year.

It would be great for Grant to showcase some explosiveness and short-area acceleration during the drills portion at the NFL Combine, which does project as one of the weaker aspects of his prospect profile.

Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Unfortunately for the Bills, former first-round pick Kaiir Elam was pressed into an expanded role in the AFC Championship Game after Christian Benford exited the game with a concussion. This exposed some potential depth concerns Buffalo could have at the cornerback position.

The Florida State Seminoles’ disastrous 2024 campaign may have been awful, but the play of CB Azareye’h Thomas managed to be one of the few bright spots.

Thomas’ length, size, and physicality at the line of scrimmage, at the breakpoint, and at the catchpoint make him a potential contributor as a man coverage specialist for a defense that got abused by the Chiefs’ offense in big moments when they were forced to play man defense.

Thomas’ draft stock could depend on how runs at the NFL Combine. If he posts a great 40-time, then the Bills will likely have to take him at the end of the first. If he clocks in around 4.55, then he may be a value option with one of their two second-round picks.

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

Read More

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Top Defensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Bills

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x