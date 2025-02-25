Top Defensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Bills

When the Buffalo Bills look back at where things went wrong last season, one could reasonably point to the defensive performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs as to why this team ultimately came up one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

With the team possessing three of the first 62 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, who are some of the top defensive prospects to watch for Buffalo entering the 2025 NFL Combine?

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Once upon a time, Malaki Starks was considered a potential top 10 pick in this NFL draft cycle, but his draft buzz did take a bit of a hit after a slightly down season in 2024.

Slightly down by Starks’ lofty standards was 77 total tackles and just one interception, but considering he was in the conversation for the best overall prospect in the upcoming draft just one calendar year ago means he could slip to the backend of the first round.

Starks still possesses great ball skills, alignment versatility as a box or single-high safety (with some great reps as a nickel defender), and great physicality both as a run supporter and at the catchpoint to make him an impact defender at the NFL level.

Safeties generally don’t demand high NFL Draft capital, which could make Starks a great value if he falls to Bills at No. 30 overall.

Damar Hamlin proved to be one of the best comeback stories of the 2024 season, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If the team feels Starks could be an upgrade over Cole Bishop (who had a quiet rookie year), then Buffalo should be keeping a close eye on Starks’ performance at the NFL Combine this week.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant has been a popular Mock Draft target for the Bills at the end of the first round because of the team’s lack of depth behind Ed Oliver at defensive tackle.

Standing at a massive 6’3” 342 pounds, Grant’s physical profile screams that he is a perfect candidate to operate as a 0 or 1-tech nose tackle at the NFL level.

During Grant’s time at Michigan, he regularly ate up double teams — which could help fortify the interior of a defensive line that gave up an average of 117.7 yards per game on the ground last year.

It would be great for Grant to showcase some explosiveness and short-area acceleration during the drills portion at the NFL Combine, which does project as one of the weaker aspects of his prospect profile.

Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Unfortunately for the Bills, former first-round pick Kaiir Elam was pressed into an expanded role in the AFC Championship Game after Christian Benford exited the game with a concussion. This exposed some potential depth concerns Buffalo could have at the cornerback position.

The Florida State Seminoles’ disastrous 2024 campaign may have been awful, but the play of CB Azareye’h Thomas managed to be one of the few bright spots.

Thomas’ length, size, and physicality at the line of scrimmage, at the breakpoint, and at the catchpoint make him a potential contributor as a man coverage specialist for a defense that got abused by the Chiefs’ offense in big moments when they were forced to play man defense.

Thomas’ draft stock could depend on how runs at the NFL Combine. If he posts a great 40-time, then the Bills will likely have to take him at the end of the first. If he clocks in around 4.55, then he may be a value option with one of their two second-round picks.