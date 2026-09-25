Bills Called Top Trade Destination for Struggling Former No. 4 Overall Pick

The Buffalo Bills might just be 1 player away from having the NFL’s most dynamic offense — and the only position that lift could possibly come at is wide receiver.

If that happens in 2026, it would probably have to be via trade, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called the Bills the NFL’s top trade destination for struggling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

“(GM) Brandon Beane may be willing to offer the best trade package for Harrison, a 24-year-old receiver who hasn’t reached his peak,” Moton wrote. “The Bills can exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal to keep him under team control for two more years while they figure out where he fits in their offense. Unless Keon Coleman breaks out this year, Harrison can be the new featured target on the perimeter opposite Moore, with Shakir in the slot. It would be a well-rounded group of receivers with Harrison as the potential long-term centerpiece.” Harrison Jr. Entered NFL With Massive Fanfare Few wide receiver prospects have entered the NFL with as much fanfare as the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison. Selected No. 4 overall by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, the red flags started to pop up during his rookie season. On the surface, he had a respectable season with 62 receptions for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns — until you also consider he did so with an incredible 116 targets. While the Cardinals went 8-9 in 2024, they dropped to 3-14 in 2025. Harrison finished with 41 receptions for 608 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games and battled a whole smorgasbord of injuries — a concussion in Week 6, an appendectomy kept him out 2 games, a heel injury in Week 13, and a foot injury in Week 17 before the Cardinals finally placed him on season-ending injured reserve. Play Struggles Have Continued Into 2026 Regular Season

Through 2 games in 2026, Harrison Jr. has just 1 reception for 33 yards.

Combined with a preseason in which it seemed like a new viral clip of Harrison Jr. dropping a pass at practice went viral every week, it’s been a rough stretch for a player NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein called a “pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected” in his pre-draft evaluation.

“It’s the social media era,” Harrison told AzCardinals.com’s Darren Urban. “You see everything. I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t see nothing. You get told to block out the noise and not pay attention to it. That’s part of it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’m just going to continue to worry about my team, my process.”