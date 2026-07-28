Bills Predicted to Trade 6-Foot-7 Offensive Lineman Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of offensive linemen and could look to flip one for a late draft pick.

Buffalo has some intriguing camp battles, especially at the starting left guard spot between Austin Corbett and Alec Anderson. There are also key battles for a swing tackle role and backup spots, and the team could look to move on from some veterans.

Ahead of the Bills’ training camp opening up, analyst Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic predicts the team will trade 6-foot-7 tackle Chase Lundt ahead of the season.

“The Bills generally prefer to keep at most 10 offensive linemen under Beane, setting up a major decision this summer. I think the group it could come down to is between Cushenberry, Grable, Van Pran-Granger, and Chase Lundt,” Buscaglia wrote.

“With it comes an opportunity that Beane generally takes advantage of ahead of final cuts — shipping out a reserve offensive lineman for draft compensation rather than cutting one for nothing. With this year’s group, I landed on Lundt. Although they just drafted Lundt in 2025, things have changed at offensive tackle. The team drafted Bowry in the early fourth round this year, while Grable — who can play tackle or guard — has more positional flexibility than Lundt. Lundt is mostly a right tackle-only prospect. They could look to trade Grable or Van Pran-Granger as well, but as of now, Lundt seems like the most logical candidate.”

Lundt was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of UConn. He appeared in 2 games last season but, on December 19, was placed on season-ending injury reserve.

However, Lundt has proven he can be a nice depth tackle and could be flipped for a sixth- or seventh-round pick.

Bills Like Competition at Offensive Line

Buffalo will have some intriguing training camp battles, which the team believes is a good thing.

New offensive line coach Pat Meyer is excited for the depth the team has at offensive line, and the battles at left guard and backup spots.

“They’re both good players,” Meyer told The Buffalo News during the mandatory mini-camp in June, about Corbett and Anderson. “They’re both tough kids. I know that. So, they’re going to compete for it. It’s a good thing, it really is. Competition at every position is a good thing because you can’t be complacent, sitting there going, ‘I’m going against a certain guy, I can take a play off.’ It’s going to be decided in camp, and it’ll be a good competition.”

Anderson, meanwhile, also said he’s looking forward to the competition.

“It’s just competition, and I haven’t been doing anything else now for the past five years,” said Anderson, who came to Buffalo as an undrafted free agent. “I’ve been competing, that’s just what it is. It’s another training camp coming in and I just get to prove why I should stay on the team. This year, it’s competing to be a starter. I don’t really put too much more weight into that because I’m going to show up as Alec Anderson and I’m going to put it all out there and let it be.”

Bills Training Camp Schedule

The Bills training camp will be taking place at St. John Fisher University. The training camp dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 29

Thursday, July 30

Saturday, August 1

Monday, August 3

Tuesday, August 4

Thursday, August 6

Friday, August 7

The Bills also have three preseason games on Aug. 15 against Carolina, Aug. 22 against Cleveland, and Aug. 27 against Pittsburgh.