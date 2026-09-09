Buffalo Bills Urged to Trade for $87 Million Pro Bowl WR

No one who has watched the Buffalo Bills play the last 2 seasons can say, with any confidence, that the wide receivers have been anything but a liability.

Even with the addition of D.J. Moore via an offseason trade, confidence is still in short supply.

That’s why another move could still be on the horizon, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singling the Bills out as a logical trade destination for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick.

“The Cleveland Browns made one for-the-future move when they dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams,” Knox wrote on September 9. “They could make another — albeit with a much smaller return — by trading away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Browns used early draft picks on wide receivers K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, which could push Jeudy out of the long-term plan. Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand believes the two rookies could push Jeudy out in the not-too-distant future. Jeudy had a down year in 2025, along with the rest of the Browns’ offense. However, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is still only 27 years old. He should interest receiver-needy teams, and his $1.5 million base salary for 2026 is extremely team-friendly.”

Jerry Jeudy Comes With ‘Buyer Beware’ Warning

In 2025, Jeudy finished 2nd in the NFL with 10 dropped passes — which looks even worse when you consider he had 50 receptions for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jeudy was Denver’s 1st-round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and was traded to the Browns before the 2024 season. Cleveland signed him to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension that will bring his career earnings to $87 million when it runs out in 2027.

Social Media Unloads on Jerry Jeudy for Drops

Jeudy has made himself a prime target for social media trolls in the past, and he’s back in their crosshairs with his struggles in training camp and the preseason.

“Jerry Jeudy in midseason form,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account on Thursday morning.

“Jerry Jeudy still can’t catch,” Polymarket Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Yikes: Browns WR Jerry Jeudy continues to drop passes at practice this time a PERFECT throw from Shedeur Sanders,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Jeudy has struggled immensely so far this offseason … one of the worst drops you will ever see.”

“(Jeudy) still can’t consistently attack the ball with his hands and is letting the ball fall through the bread basket,” Dawg Pound Daily’s Mac the Buffalo wrote on his official X account. “With how the two Browns rookie WRs have shown up, Jerry Jeudy has to become more consistent, or he’ll lose his target share.”

The Browns have signaled they’re ready to move on from Jeudy as soon as possible — they used 2 of their 1st 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers with 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) K.C. Concepcion and 2nd-round pick (No. 39 overall) Denzel Boston.