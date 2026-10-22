Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires $30M Star DT in Blockbuster Deal

The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL and should look to acquire some help on defense.

Buffalo could look for secondary help, but another area of need could be the defensive line. The Bills have struggled to stop the run, and getting after the quarterback more quickly will help the secondary.

Buffalo is on its bye week, as the Bills could be active ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires Vita Vea

The Bills could look to address their defensive line, and Buffalo could make a big move to swing for the fences.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Bills acquiring Vita Vea from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blockbuster deal.

Bills acquire:

Vita Vea

Buccaneers acquire:

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a swing by Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Vea is a game-changing defensive tackle who can make an impact, while the Buccaneers start a bit of a rebuild.

Vea signed a one-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers, including a $21.7 million signing bonus. The star defensive tackle is one of the best run defenders in the NFL and could immediately bolster Buffalo’s defensive line if he does get traded.

Dan Graziano of ESPN called him a sleeper trade target in the coming weeks, and the Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders who should be buying to address their weaknesses. That could help Vea get moved, and the Bills should jump at the chance to acquire him for a Day 3 pick.

Vea has appeared in 6 games this season and recorded 13 tackles. He’s usually good for 4+ sacks a season, but is more known for his run defense.

Buffalo Pursued Vea This Offseason

Vea requested a trade this offseason and the Bills were named a popular landing spot.

Before the season began, NFL.com named the Bills as one of the top landing spots for Vea.

“The Bills would have to do some cap gymnastics to make it work, but from a scheme and need fit, he’d be the perfect solution in the middle of the defense,” NFL.com wrote. “The Bills struggled up the gut last year, particularly when Ed Oliver was out. Vea would plug that hole. Putting the veteran between Oliver and promising second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker would make Jim Leonhard’s defense sing.”

With the Bucs off to a 1-5 start, Tampa Bay could be sellers and look to move on from Vea now. However, they likely won’t get as much now as they would have earlier this season.