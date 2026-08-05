Creative Trade Proposal Sends Bills’ Keon Coleman to AFC Playoff Contender

Training camp has been underway for over a week, making it a good time for teams to start evaluating their rosters as they head into their first preseason game. The Buffalo Bills have had a good look at their new roster and could be considering a few adjustments.

One area that Buffalo did a good job improving this season is the receiving room. The Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore in March, which could now leave Buffalo looking to trade a receiver before the season starts.

Proposed Idea Trade Sends Keon Coleman to Colts

ESPN’s NFL reporter Seth Walder proposed a trade for the Bills to send receiver Keon Coleman to the Colts. Walder has the Bills sending Coleman and a 2028 sixth-round pick to Indianapolis for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Coleman was already a potential trade candidate before Bills owner Terry Pegula blamed the team’s former coaching staff — as opposed to the current front office — for pushing to draft the wide receiver with the No. 33 pick in 2024. Coleman has struggled in two NFL seasons, but it was a fairly shocking insult toward a player still on the roster,” Walder wrote on Wednesday.

“Buffalo doesn’t have to trade him, but between his on-field struggles and the negative vibes stemming from ownership’s comments, it certainly could. And the Colts would be a logical candidate to bet on Coleman at a reduced cost.”

The Bills drafted Coleman with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and his first two weeks have been underwhelming. Coleman has recorded 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight scores in 26 games.

Coleman suffered a wrist injury in his rookie season, which caused him to miss four games. Last season, former head coach Sean McDermott healthy scratched him for a few games.

Joe Brady is in Coleman’s Corner

The Bills moving on from McDermott and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach was a good thing for Coleman.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said on Jan. 29, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.”

It seems that Brady wants Coleman to be in Buffalo, but that was over six months ago when Brady fully supported Coleman playing for the Bills.

The Colts Would be a Good Fit For Coleman

If any team is looking for a receiver this fall, it would be the Colts, who traded Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

“Indianapolis needs receiver help. After being re-signed to a $28.5 million-per-year deal, Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery and is not yet back on the practice field. The Colts have the promising Josh Downs in the slot, but the depth chart on the outside behind Pierce is rough, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin the likely next options,” Walder added. “The Colts could use another receiver regardless of Pierce’s status, so taking a chance on Coleman’s upside makes sense.”