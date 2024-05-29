Ex-Bills CB Predicted to Have Bounce-back Season After Surprise Release

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White in a cap-saving move this offseason, an abrupt ending to a tenure that had been sidetracked by injury over the last three seasons.

But White, despite facing season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2023, could still have plenty of good football left in him, an analyst suggests. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus named White as one of the league’s top bounce-back candidates for 2024, predicting he could earn a starting role with the Los Angeles Rams and return to the All-Pro form he showed before the latest injury.

Tre’Davious White’s Return to the Field

White was able to rehab from a torn ACL that cut short his 2021 season and return to the field last year, but then suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. As Locker noted, White appeared to be regaining his previous form at the time of the injury.

“However, White was off to a strong bounce back a year ago,” Locker wrote. “He allowed just nine catches for 60 yards on 116 coverage snaps, also racking up an interception in that span. In fact, his 79.0 coverage grade (albeit in a very limited sample) was his highest since 2017.”

The Bills released White as part of a flurry of roster moves in early March that cleared close to $30 million in cap space, and the veteran cornerback signed with the Rams. Locker predicted that when White is able to return to the field in Los Angeles, he could find a starting role.

Tre'Davious White passer rating when targeted in coverage: 2019: 43.0

2020: 91.7

2021: 61.4

2022: 70.7

2023: 80.6 🐏 pic.twitter.com/YaYsUIePYG — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) March 27, 2024

“The Rams could let White start promptly, especially because of Derion Kendrick‘s struggles through two seasons,” Locker wrote. “What could also benefit White is having veteran Darious Williams beside him, as he could regain confidence and ability while Williams handles the more difficult assignments.”

Changing of the Guard in Buffalo

The Bills will bring a new look to the secondary in 2024, with veteran safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer joining White in leaving the team this offseason. The trio had locked down the secondary since all joining the team in 2017, helping spark a turnaround that included an end to the team’s 17-year playoff drought.

The team has made moves to infuse youth into the secondary, using a second-round draft pick on Utah safety Cole Bishop. Bills cornerback Taron Johnson shared some praise for the rookie after the team’s first team practices in May.

Johnson predicted that Cole could play a big role in the secondary this season.

The Bills made some other additions to their secondary, signing former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dee Delaney. The team also re-signed safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year contract extension, putting him in line for a starting role.