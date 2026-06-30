Ex-Bills CB Tre’Davious White Could Have New NFL Opportunity

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to Buffalo last season and stepped back into a major role, but is still waiting for his next NFL opportunity.

The former All-Pro may have now found it thanks to an NFC Super Bowl contender with an unexpected opening in the secondary. The Detroit Lions cut ties with starting cornerback Terrion Arnold just hours after he had a court hearing on kidnapping charges, which could create an opportunity for the veteran White.

Tre’Davious White Could Finally Find His Opportunity

The Lions had initially stood by Arnold when his name arose in connection to an alleged kidnapping in Florida earlier this year, with head coach Dan Campbell offering his support and noting that Arnold was not yet accused of any crime. But after Arnold was jailed on a series of felony charges that could carry the possibility of life in prison, the Lions waived their former first-round pick on Monday.

Though the Lions have some internal contenders to fill Arnold’s starting job in the secondary, White could also be a strong contender. As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, White showed last season that he can still compete at a top level in the NFL.

“Although he’s no longer the caliber of performer he was prior to ACL and Achilles tears, White still has some tread left on his tires if last year is any indication,” Ventre wrote. “Brought in to compete for a depth spot, the grizzled veteran wound up making 16 starts while stepping up seamlessly as an injury replacement for [Maxwell] Hairston.”

Another Return to Buffalo?

Some Bills insiders believe White could still find his way back to the Bills, where he locked down the secondary since being drafted in 2017. Though the Bills parted ways with White in a cap-saving move in 2024, they brought him back last summer and White seized the opportunity by landing the starting job after Hairston’s injury.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this offseason that the team would be open to bringing him back.

“We love Tre’Davious,” Beane said, via SI.com. “You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo.”

The Bills already added another potential starter to the secondary, using a second-round draft pick on Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Beane said at the time that the team needed trusted depth in the secondary.

“You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury,” Beane said, via SI.com. “You want to make sure as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they’re not starters.”

Beane hinted that Igbinosun could play a versatile role in the secondary, with the potential to move either inside or outside as needed.

“I would say, I don’t see him necessarily with a nickel skill set,” Beane said. “I’m not saying—we like versatility. It’s not that we would never rep him there and see how he does. I don’t necessarily project that from my lens. As we see there—I see him more as an outside guy.”