Ex-Bills CB Tre’Davious White Sent to AFC Rival at Trade Deadline

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is headed back to the AFC and a team that could challenge the Bills for playoff seeding.
White was released by the Bills in March, part of a series of strategic releases to generate cap space. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams but struggled to find a place on the team, ultimately being traded to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5.
“The #Rams are trading two-time Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White to the #Ravens, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared in a post on X, adding that the Rams worked closely with White’s agent to find a new home for him.
Rams Hinted at Tre’Davious White’s Trade
There had been reports that the Rams were open to trading White, who appeared in only four games this season. He made 12 total tackles with two pass defenses, falling to the back of the team’s rotation in the secondary.
Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the team was open to the idea of trading White.
“There’s a possibility. Les [Snead] has had some dialogues with some teams. Those are very fluid conversations so there is a possibility, but nothing is imminent as of right now,” he said, via USA Today’s Rams Wire.
McVay added that there had already been some discussions with White and his agent about finding a new home.
“Tre is a guy that I know there has been some dialogue between Les, Kevin [Demoff] and his agent, so we’ll see if anything ends up coming to fruition,” McVay added.
Former Bills Star Headed to Contender
White will now join a Ravens team that already beat the Bills this season and stands at 6-3, a half game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the lead in the AFC North.
The Ravens have faced some defensive struggles this season, Jon Alfano of SI.com noted.
“What was arguably the best defense in football last season has seen a major decline this season,” Alfano wrote. “Through Week 9, the Ravens rank dead last in passing defense (280.9 yards allowed per game), 21st in total defense (356.5 yards allowed per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game).”
Though first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr has been the target of much criticism, cornerback Marlon Humphry said it’s on the players to perform better.
“For me as a player, knowing what’s going on, I hate seeing coaches get under scrutiny when it’s the players’ fault,” Humphrey told reporters on Monday, via the team’s official website. “If I felt that there was, ‘This [isn’t] being coached this way right. This [isn’t] being this, [or] this isn’t being this,’ it’s a little different, but it really sucks when the product we’re putting out there isn’t what we’re being coached [and] isn’t what we’re practicing. That’s kind of what hurts me.”
“I hate how that goes, but that is the NFL,” Humphry added. “The person over [seeing] it kind of gets whatever, but it is kind of what it is. I hate that just because when it’s your fault sometimes [on] why somebody is getting scrutinized. It’s never a good thing.”
