Former Bills Team Captain Joins AFC Rival Ahead of Training Camp

Former Buffalo Bills team captain Tyler Matakevich is returning to the city where his NFL career started.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on July 17 that they signed the linebacker and special teams ace to a one-year contract. Matakevich first came into the league with the Steelers as a seventh-round draft pick in 2016, spending four seasons there before moving to Buffalo and spending the next four with the Bills.

The signing will give Matakevich a new start with a team that the Bills knocked out of the playoffs last season.

Linebacker Made Big Impression in Pittsburgh

As the Steelers team website noted, Matakevich gained a reputation as one of the league’s top special teams players during his stints in Pittsburgh and Buffalo.