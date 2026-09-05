Bills Urged to Acquire Tackling Machine LB to Bolster Defense Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills could look to bring in another veteran linebacker to bolster their defense.

Buffalo’s linebacker unit has some question marks due to the injury concerns of Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. With that, the Bills could look at the trade market to add some depth.

Buffalo is set to open its NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Patrick Queen

Buffalo drafted Kaleb Elarms-Orr on Day 3 to add depth at linebacker and signed veteran Shaq Thompson to their practice squad.

However, the Bills could still use another linebacker, according to NFL analyst Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.

“The group has depth, particularly with rookie Elarms-Orr shining this summer and Shaq Thompson on the practice squad,” Gagnon wrote. “Still, Buffalo is expected to use 3-4 looks often, and Bernard and Williams project as replacement-level starters as the team moves on from the Matt Milano era. Injuries are also a concern for both starters.”

Gagnon, meanwhile, believes Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Patrick Queen is a logical trade target.

“Queen is another Pittsburgh veteran in a contract year who could become a trade piece for the Steelers if they fall out of playoff contention early,” Gagnon added.

Queen is entering his seventh NFL season and is a solid linebacker who’s known for his tackling ability. He has 100+ tackles in every season but one where he had 96.

Last year with the Steelers, Queen recorded 120 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He’s in the final year of his three-year, $41 million deal, which is why Pittsburgh could trade him.

Queen is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Buffalo Already Added a Veteran Linebacker

Although Gagnon believes the Bills should pursue a trade for Queen, Buffalo did add a veteran linebacker already.

Buffalo brought back fan-favorite veteran Shaq Thompson, who signed to the team’s practice squad.

“I wanted to be a Bill,” Thompson said. “I wanted to play football, I wanted to be around these guys. They brought football back for me, just the enjoyment of it.”

Thompson and the Bills remained in contact throughout the offseason and camp, and the timing was right to bring him back.

“It was just letting my body heal; letting it relax,” Thompson said. “We stayed in contact, and it was the perfect time to come back. My body feels great. Hamstring feels great, Achilles feels great, neck feels good.”

Thompson recorded 56 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble in 12 games last season with the Bills.

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against Houston in Week 1 on the road.