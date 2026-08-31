Bills Urged to Add Return Specialist of the Year After Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills could bring in some other players after cutdown day.

Buffalo made some tough roster cuts, including releasing Mecole Hardman Jr., who was in line to be the team’s punt returner. However, Hardman struggled and was released, as backup running back Ray Davis could be in line to be the punt returner.

Yet, after cutdown day, the Bills are urged to add Charlie Jones, who was a surprising release from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Could be one to monitor for the Bills https://t.co/s4xME1u2Sr — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 30, 2026

“Could be one to monitor for the Bills,” Bills insider Joe Buscgalia of The Athletic wrote on X.

Jones would instantly be the Bills’ punt returner and could also add depth to the receiver room. He began his college career at the University of Buffalo before transferring to Iowa and ending his college career at Purdue.

Jones was named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2021 when he was at Iowa. With the Bengals, he did a good job as their punt and kick returner, which is a need for the Bills.

Last season, Jones had 13 punt returns for 115 yards, while adding 1084 kickoff returns and a kick return touchdown.

Ray Davis Likely Punt Returner

The Bills opted not to keep a true punt and kick returner on the 53-man roster and will instead likely use Davis.

Buffalo said they just want the returner to make smart decisions with the football and are fine with fair catches, as they just want the ball in Josh Allen’s hands.

During camp, Bills head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Davis would be in competiton for the return role and is a spot he wants.

“Ray wants that role, and if a guy wants that, let him go take it. You saw what he did with kick return role last year… He’s firmly in the mix,” Brady said.

Davis did do a great job as the team’s kick returner, but punt return is a bit different, yet the Bills seem ready to give him the chance.

Davis did not return a punt last season, while he returned 31 kickoffs for 943 yards and a touchdown.

Bills Cut 21 Players

Buffalo announced its 53-man roster on Sunday by cutting 21 players.

The Bills announced that the following players were released ahead of cutdown day.

G Nick Broeker

QB Shane Buechele

ILB Jimmy Ciarlo

DL Travis Clayton

DB Te’Cory Couch

RB Frank Gore Jr.

WR Stephen Gosnell

ILB Keonta Jenkins

OLB Andre Jones Jr.

CB Anthony Kendall

T Chase Lundt

WR Ja’Mori Maclin

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

WR Trent Sherfield Sr.

S Geno Stone

WR Max Tomczak

FB Ben VanSumeren

CB Kani Walker

G Da’Metrius Weatherspoon

RB Ian Wheeler

P Mitch Wishnowsky

The Bills also placed WR Tyrell Shavers on Reserve/PUP, placed DL Zane Durant on Injured Reserve, and placed DL Phidarian Mathis on Reserve/Suspended.

Buffalo will open its season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.