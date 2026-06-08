Bills Urged to Make Blockbuster Move for 10-Time Pro Bowler

The Buffalo Bills have already put together an aggressive NFL offseason. After coming up short in recent years, Brandon Beane and the front office did everything they could to improve the roster.

Among the notable headline moves this offseason for the Bills were the trade for wide receiver D.J. Moore and the free agency additions of pass rusher Bradley Chubb and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. All three players will be nice upgrades from last year.

While the majority of the top free agents have been signed, there are still a few quality options remaining. Buffalo has been urged to consider making an aggressive late-offseason move.

As for the latest suggestion, the Bills have been pushed to consider signing a 10-time Pro Bowl defender.

Buffalo Bills Again Linked as Fit for LB Bobby Wagner

FanSided’s Jamie Malloy has suggested Bobby Wagner as a free agent who could help Buffalo strengthen its defense even more.

This isn’t the first time the Bills have been connected as a potential fit for Wagner. Throughout the 2026 NFL offseason, there have been multiple times that his name has been brought up.

“At 6-foot, 240 pounds, Wagner can play the middle linebacker or be an outside linebacker in Leonhard’s defense,” Malloy wrote. “Wagner would thrive in Leohnard’s scheme because all he’s been used to his whole career are aggressive attacking defenses that lay the boom on the quarterback.”

Buffalo is expected to have a very aggressive defensive game plan under new defensive coordinator Jim Leohnard. Wagner would fit perfectly into that style of defense.

Throughout his NFL career, Wagner has consistently been one of the best linebackers in football. The fact that he is still a free agent is a bit baffling. If the Bills are interested in upgrading the middle of their defense, Wagner would be a perfect target.

What Would Bobby Wagner Bring to the Bills’ Defense?

During the 2025 NFL season with the Washington Commanders, Wagner played in all 17 regular season games. He racked up 162 total tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and four defended passes.

Wagner has been a consistent star his entire career. He has made it to 10 Pro Bowl appearances and has won a Super Bowl back in his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 219 career games played, Wagner has totaled 2,000 tackles, 39.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 15 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 76 defended passes.

What would it take for Buffalo to sign Wagner? Spotrac has suggested a one-year deal worth around $7.7 million as a reasonable market value for him.

Should that price tag be accurate, the Bills shouldn’t think twice. Adding a star like Wagner would take the Buffalo defense to another level and increase their Super Bowl chances immensely.