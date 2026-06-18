Bills Urged to Make One More Aggressive Move to Cap Off Offseason

The Buffalo Bills have had an aggressive mindset throughout the 2026 NFL offseason. Brandon Beane and the front office have gone all-in on trying to bring a championship home.

Early on in the offseason, the Bills started things off by pulling off a major wide receiver trade. D.J. Moore was acquired in a deal with the Chicago Bears. Buffalo didn’t stop there.

In free agency, the Bills brought in a couple of high-impact defensive players. One move was to sign star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. They also signed veteran starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

After putting together a strong draft class, Buffalo has a solid roster in place. However, the Bills are being urged to consider making one more aggressive move to cap off their offseason.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Target More Help for Josh Allen

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes that Buffalo should still have interest in adding another veteran wide receiver. He thinks the Bills should continue investing in their superstar quarterback.

While looking at every team in the NFL’s “to-do list” before the regular season arrives, Sobleski made his case for Buffalo to sign another wideout.

“Surprisingly, the organization still has a lot of faith in its wide receivers, though the team added DJ Moore and rookie Skyler Bell,” Sobleski wrote. “Instead of stopping there and hoping Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman give the team more than last year, the Bills should still be in the wide receiver market.”

There are quite a few quality options available in free agency. Among those options are Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, and Keenan Allen. All three players would be welcome additions for Allen.

Whether or not the Bills have interest in adding another wide receiver remains to be seen.

What Does the Bills’ Wide Receiver Room Look Like?

Obviously, the trade for Moore with the Bears was the move to bring in a No. 1 wideout for Allen. Moore played in 17 games last season in Chicago, catching 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Back in 2024, he caught 98 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Behind him, Buffalo is projected to have Khalil Shakir at No. 2. He caught 72 passes for 719 yards and four touchdowns for the Bills last year.

Joshua Palmer is currently penciled in at No. 3 on the wide receiver depth chart. In his first season with Buffalo last year, the 26-year-old wideout caught 22 passes for 303 yards, but didn’t find the end zone.

Bringing in Skyler Bell in the 2026 NFL Draft could be a sleeper move for the Bills. He finished out his college career with the UConn Huskies, racking up 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. Keon Coleman is a solid talent, but has yet to prove he can play at a high level in the NFL.

Only time will tell whether or not Buffalo decides to add another weapon for Allen. Should the Bills choose to explore the market, there are plenty of quality players available.