Bills Urged to Pursue 3-Time Pro Bowler Pass Rusher in Bold Offseason Move

The Buffalo Bills could make a bold move next offseason to continue to bolster their pass rush.

The Bills have been trying to bolster their pass rush for years, from bringing in Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and Joey Bosa, among others, in free agency. Buffalo has also spent numerous early picks on pass rushers.

Buffalo will open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Pursue DeForest Buckner

Although the 2026 NFL season just kicked off, teams are already planning the offseason as they are scouting for the NFL Draft and looking at potential free agents.

In the offseason, the Bills are expected to once again pursue some pass rush help. NFL analyst Brendan Howe of FanSided named Buffalo a fit for Indianapolis Colts pass rusher DeForest Buckner.

“Buckner is a massive interior defensive lineman — he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 295 pounds — who will have 11 seasons of NFL experience under his belt by the time he’d test the open market,” Howe wrote. “He has 71.5 career sacks to his name. With that size and experience — and Leonard Williams and Vita Vea signing extensions this offseason — Buckner could be the top guy at his position available. Who should be interested: Bills, Lions, Ravens”

Although Buckner will be 33 by the time next season kicks off, he still could have a couple of good seasons left. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro and would be a solid rotational player for the Bills.

Buckner would get a lucrative deal, but if the Bills’ defense lets them down again, Buffalo should go out and sign the veteran pass rusher. He recorded 47 tackles and 4 sacks last season with the Colts.

Buffalo Has a New-Look Defense in 2026

The Bills defense will be something to watch as Buffalo has a new look this year.

Buffalo hired Jim Leonhard as its defensive coordinator, and he switched to a 3-4 defense. Ahead of Week 1, Bills head coach Joe Brady has liked what he’s seen from Leonhard’s defense.

“I think the versatility is a huge piece,” said Brady of Buffalo’s defense. “We want to be able to fly around, we want to be able to be physical, we want to make plays on the ball. But there’s a versatility that I think should continue to make it challenging on offenses. If you know exactly where guys are going to be, it makes it easy for an offense. And I think that versatility is something that should be an advantage for us as we progress throughout the season.”

Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite against Houston in Week 1.