Bills Urged to Sign 326lbs DT After Workout to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills are still looking at ways to improve their roster.

Buffalo hosted a couple of defensive players for a workout and ended up signing defensive back Anthony Kendall to the roster. Yet, one other player they had in for a visit was defensive tackle Evan Anderson, whom Bills analyst Jamie Malloy of FanSided urges the team to sign.

“The Bills definitely could use more true nose tackle depth,” Malloy wrote. “Right now, they have Deone Walker, DeWayne Carter, and Phidarin Mathis all spending time with the starters during training camp. Evan Anderson is still a young player at 24 and has the ideal frame for a true nose tackle at 6-foot-3, 326 pounds. He’s a big-bodied nose tackle with rare quickness to stop the run and shoot the gaps.

“He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 out of Florida Atlantic. The former Group of Six star appeared in 12 regular-season games while also spending a full year on the practice squad. He also played in 267 defensive snaps in the Bay Area, making 24 tackles and two quarterback pressures in over 12 games. Buffalo really needs immediate depth at nose tackle.”

Anderson could be someone the Bills look to keep on their practice roster and add some depth at defensive tackle. With DeWayne Carter’s status on the roster uncertain, the Bills will need to find depth, and Anderson could be an option.

Phidarian Mathis Playing Into Key Role for Bills

Although the Bills could use more help on the defensive line, one veteran player is playing their way into an impact role.

Phidarian Mathis has been a major surprise this training camp, as he was expected to compete for a roster spot. Yet, after his hot start, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes he’s a lock to be on the roster.

“The Bills have shown they trust Mathis more and more as the summer has gone on. He replaced third-year player DeWayne Carter as the second-team nose tackle after just two days of camp. It’s reached the point they’ve been using Carter at 4i more often than not. Further cementing Mathis’ current hold on the backup spot behind Deone Walker. Mathis may have been on the bubble before training camp, but he might be an indispensable piece of their depth if this keeps up,” Buscaglia wrote.

Mathis was a second-round pick in 2022 by Washington and signed with the Bills’ practice squad in September. He signed to the 53-man roster after his call-ups and ended up carving out a nice role on the Bills’ defensive line, which led to his return.

Buffalo Signs CB Ahead of Preseason

The Bills signed cornerback Anthony Kendall to a one-year deal ahead of their first preseason game on Saturday.

Kendall had brief stints with the Tennessee Titans (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2024), and Cleveland Browns (2025). The cornerback is known as a special teams ace and will compete for a roster spot that way.

As a corresponding move, the Bills released DL Kody Huisman.

Buffalo will have its first preseason game on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.