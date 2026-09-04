Bills Urged to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills have their roster set, but they could still add some veterans before Week 1.

Buffalo will kick off its NFL season on September 13 against the Houston Texans on the road. The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans.

Buffalo enters the 2026 NFL season with aspirations of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign 11-Year Veteran LB

The Bills overhauled their defense this offseason, but Buffalo might not be done.

Buffalo could use some more linebacker help, especially with some injury concerns to Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. With that, Bills analyst Randy Gurzi of SI urges the team to sign recently released veteran Elandon Roberts, who’s entering his 11th NFL season.

“The Bills recently brought back Shaq Thompson, signing him to the practice squad,” Gurzi wrote. “That was a wise move, but considering the injury concerns they’ve had at linebacker in recent years, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add another linebacker. One option is Elandon Roberts, who was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Roberts has experience with several teams, including the Patriots, who he won two Super Bowls with early in his career. Roberts has played in 157 games and has 684 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and one interception. He would give the Bills some excellent depth at a position where they can use some help.”

Roberts is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning both with the New England Patriots. He began his career with the Patriots, as he spent four years in New England before playing three years with the Miami Dolphins. Roberts has since played two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roberts recorded 100+ tackles in 2022 and 2023, showing he can be an impact linebacker. He’d likely sign with the Bills’ practice squad, and once he gets familiar with the defense, he could be signed to the 53-man roster to bolster the defense.

Buffalo Confident Ahead of Week 1

The Bills will open their season on Sept. 13 against the Texans.

Buffalo announced its 53-man roster, and Bills GM Brandon Beane likes the outlook of the roster.

“We’ve been a steady contender. We didn’t win the division last year, but we still made the postseason,” Beane said. “We’re excited about this team and excited about what’s still coming together. I’m not going to sit up here and make any crazy predictions; we haven’t even played a game.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, said he’s extremely confident in himself and the team heading into 2026.

“There’s not a person in this room or this city or wherever that has higher expectations, and I’m always asking them myself,” Brady said.

Buffalo is tied for the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1000.