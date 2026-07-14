Bills Urged to Sign Former 1st-Overall Pick to Bolster Pass Rush

The Buffalo Bills could look to sign a former first-overall pick to bolster their defense.

Buffalo has been searching for a game-changer at the pass rush for years now, dating back to even before signing Von Miller. The Bills signed Joey Bosa last year. However, he struggled, and Buffalo went out and signed Bradley Chubb and drafted T.J. Parker with their first pick.

Yet, Buffalo still could use more help on the pass rush. With that, Bills analyst Chris Trapasso of SB Nation urged the team to sign Jadeveon Clowney.

“Clowney is a prototypical hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, ideally suited for a 4-3 base defense,” Trapasso wrote. “However, he began his career in a three-man base in Houston and set a career high in regular-season pressures with 71 within the Ravens 3-4 defense in 2023. Clowney is a fountain-of-youth type player who’s seemingly been in the NFL for two decades but is only 33 and has yet to lose his youthful exuberance on the field.

“He’s a high-motor defender who still converts speed to plenty of power and has always been a destructive run defender. The Bills’ rush linebacker room is reasonably crowded now, yet if the Bills want to raise the floor of that group, Clowney should be strongly considered. He’d represent a clear upgrade from A.J. Epenesa.”

Clowney was selected first overall in 2014 and spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 8.5 sacks in 13 games last season, showing how effective he can still be. He earned just $3.45 million last season and has earned over $100 million in his career, so he likely won’t be that expensive.

Yet, Clowney can help mentor the young pass rushers and get after the quarterback at this stage of his career, which is what the Bills need.

Clowney Wants to Continue Career

Given that Clowney is still an effective pass rusher, he wants to continue his career.

Clowney didn’t sign with Dallas last year until the season had already started. And, during the year, the former first-overall pick made it clear that he was going to play in 2026.

“Oh yeah, if they’re willing to bring me back, but, yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m definitely gonna play,” Clowney said, via the team’s website. “I got a lot left in the tank. I ain’t gonna go sit on my couch. I’m gonna stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier, and I’m trying to go to camp next year so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”

As of right now, Clowney is still unsigned. But a team should take a flier on him before training camp begins.

Bills Addressed Pass Rush

Buffalo’s pass rush has been an issue for quite some time, so GM Brandon Beane did a good job adding talent to the room.

The Bills signed Chubb to a three-year deal worth up to $52 million, of which $29 million was guaranteed. Buffalo then selected Parker in the second round out of Clemson.

Buffalo didn’t stop there, as the Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna.

Yet, even with additions, Buffalo should still look to sign Clowney to add even more depth.