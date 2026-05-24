Bills Urged to Trade For Young 295lbs Defensive Tackle in Surprise Move

The Buffalo Bills have been overhauling their defense this offseason, and the team may not be done.

Despite all the additions, the Bills still could use more help on the defensive line, especially at defensive tackle, with the team shifting to a 3-4 defense. The Bills could use a run defender, and ahead of training camp, Bills analyst Brandon Ray of FanSided urges the team to acquire Jer’Zhan Newton from the Washington Commanders.

“One trade candidate that Locker listed was defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton from the Washington Commanders, who could not only bring more depth to the defense but also provide a better pass-rush from the middle of the trenches,” Ray wrote. “Drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Newton hasn’t been the run defender that the Commanders have hoped for. But his pass-rush could be a factor that the Bills should be looking into. It’s one thing to have pressure coming off the edge, it’s another thing to have it coming from the middle of the pocket. Buffalo doesn’t excel well in that area.

“Newton is going into the third year of his rookie contract and if the Commanders are willing to listen to offers for him, I don’t see how the Bills don’t atleast inquire about him to see what it would cost to bring him to Orchard Park. Buffalo needs better depth on the defensive line and with Newton not even in his prime yet, he would be a great asset to Leonhard’s defense for years to come.”

Whether or not the Commanders would actually trade Newton is uncertain. But, if he is available, he’s worth a flier for the Bills, as he’s just 23-years-old and was a second-round pick in 2024.

Newton Could be Made Available

Although the Commanders selected Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he hasn’t lived up to the hype in the NFL.

Following Washington’s offseason moves, which included signing Tim Settle, PFF’s Bradley Locker named Newton as a trade candidate.

“The Commanders relentlessly fortified their ailing defense this offseason, including along the defensive line. However, that negatively affects someone like Newton,” Locker wrote. “The 36th overall pick in 2024 hasn’t blossomed as Washington would’ve hoped, notching a career 50.0 overall PFF grade with a 38.6 PFF run-defense grade. Yet what has been encouraging is Newton’s pass-rushing, as his 9.3% pass-rush win rate placed in the 63rd percentile last year.

“The Commanders inked former Texans interior defender Tim Settle to a three-year, $25.5 million contract during free agency, which only pushes Newton down the depth chart. The 23-year-old former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year could garner attention for teams looking to bet on his upside.”

Newton recorded just 38 tackles in 17 games last season, while recording 5 sacks.

Bills Drafted a Potential Run Stuffer

Although Buffalo is linked to trading for Newton, the team did draft Zane Durant to potentially be a run stuffer.

Durant is a big defensive tackle who said he can play all over the line in Buffalo.

“I’m a three-tech at heart. But I played all around in college,” Durant said. “I’m ready for whatever. I’m fast off the ball and I’m explosive, I’m strong at the point of attack. So, (I’m) trying to get that down with how they play ball up there and learn as much as I can.”

The Bills selected Durant in the fifth round out of Penn State.