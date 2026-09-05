Bills Urged to Trade for Speedy WR From AFC Team in Bold Move

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their defense this offseason and made some minor improvements to the offense.

Buffalo brought in DJ Moore to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. Yet the Bills could look to add more talent at receiver.

Ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the Bills could look to the trade market to bolster the receiver unit.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Trade for Tre Tucker

The Bills have Moore and Khalil Shakir as their top two wide receivers, but they still could use more help.

Buffalo’s receiver room also features Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, and rookie Skyler Bell, but there are question marks around all three of them, which is why NFL analyst Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report urges them to make a move.

“Many would argue wide receiver is not a need, and it barely makes this list after the addition of Moore,” Gagnon wrote. “That said, Moore is 29 and saw his yardage numbers drop off sharply in his final couple seasons with the Bears. There’s decent depth beyond that, but they’re only keeping five players.

With that, Gagnon urges the team to acquire Tre Tucker from the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It might be tough to convince the Raiders to move Tucker, but he’s a speed demon in a contract year who could put this offense over the top with the right supporting cast,” Gagnon added. “It’s possible Las Vegas will shift its focus to Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and the tight ends and take something for Tucker before the deadline.”

Tucker is in the final year of his rookie deal. The speedy receiver could be a deep ball threat and someone Las Vegas could be open to moving. He was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker recorded 57 receptions for 696 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Buffalo Changing Offense Around

The Bills hired offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their head coach, and he wants to change the offense.

Brady said his goal is to make it easy for quarterback Josh Allen to succeed and continue to lead the offense.

“He is the leader of this organization, and the weight that he has on his shoulders is something that I can’t even imagine,” Brady said. “… Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL, and I have to grow. Part of me growing is that it’s going to allow him to be a better version of himself.

“I’m so excited to be able to continue this journey with him. I have so much love for that man right here, and all I want is for him to get everything that he deserves. I’m going to do everything I can to get him what he deserves.”

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans on the road.