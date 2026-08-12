Veteran Bills WR Gets Bad News as Preseason Nears

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of veteran wide receivers vying for what will likely be one final roster spot, and a returning player appears to be falling behind in the race.

The Bills brought back Trent Sherfield, a veteran receiver and special teams player, to compete for a spot on the active roster. But the rise of fellow vet Joshua Palmer and the versatility of Mecole Hardman put Sherfield solidly behind, and the team’s first official depth chart spells out more bad news for Sherfield.

Trent Sherfield Falling Behind

The Bills published their initial depth chart days ahead of this weekend’s preseason opener, showing Sherfield in the seventh spot on the depth chart. That put him behind Hardman, who is also on the depth chart as a kick returner.

Prior to training camp, many Bills insiders predicted that Sherfield would edge out Hardman for the final roster spot among wide receivers. Reporter Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle predicted that the Bills would be set at the top of the depth chart, with newly acquired DJ Moore as the new No. 1.

“Moore was brought to Buffalo to be the No. 1 receiver, however you define that,” Maiorana wrote. “He has been a tremendously consistent producer in his entire career, even though he’s generally had lackluster QBs throwing him the ball. He might really benefit from playing with Allen.”

Maiorana added that the Bills would likely put rookie Skyler Bell above Sherfield as well.

“Shakir figures to be old reliable just as he always is, but the big question will be can Coleman or Palmer step up and be a reliable and productive No. 3?” Maiorana wrote. “Bell will get a look, but it seems like he’s going to be in an apprentice type role as a rookie fourth-round pick.”

Joshua Palmer Looking for His Opportunity

As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, even Palmer has had difficulty climbing the depth chart despite his strong performances in training camp.

“Despite Josh Palmer’s strong start to training camp, the Bills have listed embattled 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman as the third wide receiver when starting the game in trips formation,” Ventre wrote. “Palmer is listed on the second team, directly behind WR1 DJ Moore. Fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell currently stands as Coleman’s backup.”

If Sherfield misses the final roster, the Bills could look to bring him back on the practice squad, where they have often kept veteran wide receivers in past seasons. His special teams versatility — Sherfield served on coverage units during his season with the Bills in 2023 — could also give him an edge with new head coach Joe Brady.