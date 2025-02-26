The Buffalo Bills will be looking to look forward this coming offseason, rather than reflect on another brutal, controversy-laden end to the season.

Yet, the Bills will not forget in any hurry their first-down-that-wasn’t in the fourth quarter of this year’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, which even rival players described as a robbery.

Not once, but twice in consecutive plays the Bills were denied what seemed to be the clear reaching of a first down on 3rd and 4th down plays, forcing them to punt with around 13 minutes left in the game, massively swinging the game’s momentum towards the Chiefs at a critical period.

In the aftermath of the Bills/Chiefs controversy, calls came from fans and media members alike to scrap the old-fashioned system of referee spots and the “chain gang” in exchange for a more precise measuring tool to calculate 1st downs.

As such, the NFL announced that they were “considering” moving to an electronic system in early February, a few days after the championship game – and it seems that they have now made a final decision.

Breaking: The NFL says its plan is to put its electronic system to measure first downs into motion this upcoming regular season in 2025. The chain crew would remain on sideline as backup. But this is finally happening. pic.twitter.com/PevSCuo7Nm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2025

NFL Moving To “Electronic” 1st Down Measurement

According to Ari Meirov, the NFL will move immediately towards having an electronic system in place to measure first downs, whilst the crew managing the chains will stay in place as backup; something that one imagines will eventually be phased out if the system runs without any major issues for the first year or so.

Camera technology is currently installed at every stadium in the league, and given that the move is a procedural one rather than a full rule change, league officials at the NFL combine noted that owners do not need to vote to pass this measure.

During the pre-season, the NFL experimented with electronically spotted first downs, but decided against moving ahead with it up until the drama that unfolded last month.