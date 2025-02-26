And the electronic system will not deduce in and of itself the exact position of the ball, rather the sideline officials will spot the ball, and then the spot will be determined electronically as to whether it constitutes a first down using a “Hawk-eye” system, similar to the one used in major tennis tournaments.

Bills Vindication Is Too Little, Too Late

Whilst Buffalo and their fans will be happy to see this change finally be put into place, many in the Bills Mafia will question why this was not put into  place earlier, given the previous experimentation with the same exact technology.

A change that could have changed the course of the playoffs; alas the NFL brass was not desirous to implement an expensive, new, semi-experimental procedure right away, rather choosing instead to wait to carry out the modification until it became a hot-button topic around the league.

In one small silver lining, the Bills get their vindication of a “robbery” of sorts, after the league basically admitted to messing up big-time at a critical moment. But it’s still too little, too late for Buffalo, who have to lick their wounds and get ready for another season in which they look to finally get over their Patrick Mahomes-shaped hump.