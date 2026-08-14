Bills Are Interested in a Trade for Bucs’ Vita Vea: Report

The Buffalo Bills are in the trade sweepstakes for disgruntled Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Teams have called the Buccaneers to see if they’re interested in trading them,” Garafolo said prior to the Bucs preseason matchup against the New York Jets. “Amongst them I’m told is the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and a few others as well. But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea.”

That was the same story from previous trades in the past, where the team is making it known they don’t want to trade their star player, then suddenly he’s traded away (e.g., the Dallas Cowboys trading away Micah Parsons after saying they wouldn’t make that trade).

Now, even though the Bucs are saying they don’t want to trade Vea, that is not set in stone.

Bills Keeping Tabs on Vita Vea’s Availability

Garafolo added more on the situation regarding Vita Vea and wanting out of Tampa Bay:

“He is upset with the fact that he is entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season with the top-of-the defensive tackle market now at $38 million and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the 30-plus million dollar range.”

Vea wants to get paid the big bucks, and for that reason, wants out of Tampa Bay. He definitely deserves the pay bump as well, considering Vea is one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen despite being an older player (31 years old).

The Bills should certainly try to make a move for Vea, especially considering the fact that they are prime contenders for a Super Bowl run.

Why the Bills Should Trade for Vea

Alex Brasky of Bills on SI wrote more on why a trade for Vea makes sense for the Bills.

“Of the various position groups that are lacking entering training camp, defensive tackle is one of them. Particularly nose tackle, where the Bills are equipped with 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker and not much else. Beyond Walker, who measures 6-foot-7, 331 pounds, Buffalo has a number of undersized options that could impact the pass rush, but are unlikely to serve as stalwarts against opposing running games.

If the Bills were able to make room for Vea, who is set to count $22 million against the salary cap in 2026, it would be a boon for their run-stuffing unit entering a critical season.”

The problem is Vea wants more than what he’s projected to make in 2026 — $30 million plus is a big number for a 31-year-old defensive tackle, regardless of how good he may be.

But if Brandon Beane believes this trade could be the missing piece for a Bills Super Bowl championship, he should make the move before other teams like the Bears or 49ers can.