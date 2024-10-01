NFL Hands Down Major Punishment to Bills EDGE Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills will be without edge rusher Von Miller for the next month after the NFL handed down punishment related to a 2023 incident.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 1 that the league issued a major suspension to Miller close to 10 months after he faced charges in his native Dallas.

“NFL is suspending Von Miller four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” Schefter reported.

Miller will be eligible to return on October 28, after the team’s Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Punishment Had Been Looming for Von Miller

Miller was booked by police on November 30, 2023, on allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in Dallas. The Dallas Morning News reported at the time that the Bills edge rusher turned himself in to Glenn Heights police and was released from DeSoto regional jail after posting $5,000 bond.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the arrest-warrant affidavit alleged that Miller and his girlfriend argued over travel plans and he then assaulted her, “put a hand on her neck and applied pressure” twice. The affidavit claimed that Miller pulled out hair and “stomped on” her laptop, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Miller spoke about the incident in July, saying during training camp that he believed the case would be closed.

“No charges were ever filed and the case is closed. I’m able to just move forward and focus solely on football,” Miller said, via John Wawrow of The Associated Press.

“My life is all about football right now and my kids, and being the best teammate and best football player I can possibly be,” he added. “I’m happy to be here with the Buffalo Bills. I’m happy to just be in this moment, living my life and do the things that we do normally.”

But the NFL has wide latitude to hand down punishment to players who violate the personal conduct policy, leading many to expect some kind of suspension for Miller. Other players have faced suspensions for legal incidents even when charges are dropped.

Von Miller’s Bounceback Season

Miller had a career-worst season in 2023 as he returned from a torn ACL suffered the previous year and struggled to regain his speed and strength off the edge. He made just three total tackles in 12 appearances and was a healthy scratch for a key game against the New England Patriots late in the season.

Miller has had a strong start to the 2023 season, making five total tackles including 3.0 sacks through the first four games.

The veteran edge rusher earned praise from head coach Sean McDermott, who said just before the start of the season that Miller was looking good on the field.

“In addition to Von’s hard work that he has put in here, I’ve seen a ratcheting up of his return to form,” McDermott said, via Star Local Media. “I’m sure he would say hey, still working through some things and still trying to get back to really where he wants to be. I think that just comes over time. Been pleased to this point and excited about where it’s going.”