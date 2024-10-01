Von Miller’s Longtime Girlfriend Denied Assault Allegations Before Suspension

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was suspended four games under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend last year — even though both Miller and his longtime partner swiftly denied the allegations.

As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported on October 1, the suspension was related to an alleged incident that took place outside Miller’s native Dallas last November.

“The suspension appears to stem from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023 during the Bills’ bye week in suburban Dallas. The NFL did not respond to ESPN’s request for clarity over the nature of the suspension,” Getzenberg wrote.

The suspension — and uncertain status of the legal case against Miller — has drawn new attention to the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which gives the league wide latitude to dole out punishment to players even when they are not charged or convicted of crimes.

Megan Denise: ‘No One Assaulted Anyone’

As Getzenberg reported, Miller surrendered to the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas on November 30, 2023, on a warrant for third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. He was later released on $5,000 bond.

Miller’s longtime girlfriend, Megan Denise, later denied the allegation and said no assault took place.

“No one assaulted anyone,” Denise said in a text message to Dallas news station WFAA, via a post on X. “This is insane. And sad.”

Miller told John Wawrow of The Associated Press in July that no charges were filed and “the case is closed.”

“My life is all about football right now and my kids, and being the best teammate and best football player I can possibly be,” Miller said. “I’m happy to be here with the Buffalo Bills. I’m happy to just be in this moment, living my life and do the things that we do normally.”

Miller’s agent Joby Branion also told Wawrow that the “case is closed,” though The Associated Press could not confirm with the Dallas district attorney’s office.

But despite the denial from Miller’s girlfriend and an apparent end to the criminal case, the NFL was able to hand the Bills edge rusher a suspension under the personal conduct policy. The policy specifically states that punishment can be issued regardless of legal charges.

“Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline,” the policy reads. “But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline.”

The policy noted that the conduct included “actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of family violence.”

Von Miller Also Denied Allegations

Miller also denied the allegations, admitting that he and his girlfriend “have problems” but saying he did not assault her.

“Whatever happened, I hate that it happened. I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up,” Miller said in November 2023, via The Associated Press. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me.”

Wawrow reported in July that the incident took place during the Bills’ bye week last season, and that Miller met with the team’s front office to reiterate his denials when he returned to Buffalo.

“Upon returning to Buffalo, Miller said he provided his version of what happened in a meeting that included team owner Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, and with the Dallas DA’s office listening in by phone,” Wawrow wrote.

Miller had not yet spoken out on his suspension.