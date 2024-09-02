Bills Get Potentially Good Sign on Von Miller After Career-Worst Season

Von Miller was able to beat expectations on his ACL rehab last season, returning to the Buffalo Bills roughly 10 months after the injury that ended his 2022 season early.
But the All-Pro edge rusher struggled to return to his old form, turning in a career-worst season that included just three total tackles in 12 appearances. Miller was scratched for a key late-season game against the New England Patriots, but did show some flashes of potential during the final stretch of the season and the team’s two postseason games.
One analyst is now giving a sign of hope for the upcoming season, noting that the team could expect a bigger bounceback for Miller.
Bills Checking What Von Miller ‘Has Left in the Tank’
Nick Wojton of USA Today noted that Miller’s status is one of the biggest question marks the Bills will face on defense heading into 2024. The 35-year-old has already seen edge rushers Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa surpass him on the depth chart, but the Bills are still expected to give Miller plenty of snaps to see “what [he] has left in the tank.”
History indicates that Miller could be headed to a better performance as he moves further from the initial injury, Wojton noted, and the team has been leaning on that argument.
“Miller returned from an ACL injury in 2023 but never looked right. Most medical experts and sports clubs insist that it takes a player up to two years to fully recover from such a serious issue,” Wojton wrote. “The Bills have been no different, sending out that same party line. Is the 35-year-old able to prove his team right?”
Miller has shown few lingering signs of the injury through training camp, though was held out of the team’s preseason games.
Bills Head Coach Sees Von Miller Returning to Form
The Bills have expressed optimism about Miller heading into the 2024 season, starting with his upswing at the conclusion of last season. Though he didn’t register a sack, Miller did generate pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the team’s divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared praise for Miller during the offseason, saying he has seen major strides from the edge rusher.
“In addition to Von’s hard work that he has put in here, I’ve seen a ratcheting up of his return to form,” McDermott said, via Star Local Media. “I’m sure he would say hey, still working through some things and still trying to get back to really where he wants to be. I think that just comes over time. Been pleased to this point and excited about where it’s going.”
If Miller can return to form, he has the chance to fill an important void on Buffalo’s defense in 2024. The team lost a number of key veterans this offseason, releasing safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White while allowing safety Micah Hyde to leave in free agency. The Bills also lost linebacker Matt Milano for a long stretch of the season after he suffered a torn bicep in practice last month.
