Bills Get Potentially Good Sign on Von Miller After Career-Worst Season

Von Miller was able to beat expectations on his ACL rehab last season, returning to the Buffalo Bills roughly 10 months after the injury that ended his 2022 season early.

But the All-Pro edge rusher struggled to return to his old form, turning in a career-worst season that included just three total tackles in 12 appearances. Miller was scratched for a key late-season game against the New England Patriots, but did show some flashes of potential during the final stretch of the season and the team’s two postseason games.

One analyst is now giving a sign of hope for the upcoming season, noting that the team could expect a bigger bounceback for Miller.