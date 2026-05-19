Ex-Bills Superstar Defender Tied to Intriguing NFC Landing Spot

The Buffalo Bills are without question one of the top teams to watch as a Super Bowl contender in the AFC heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Over the last couple of years, Josh Allen and company have been just a win or two away. They have had the talent to bring a championship home to Buffalo, but just haven’t been able to get the job done when it matters the most in the playoffs.

With that being said, Brandon Beane and the front office entered the 2026 offseason with a clear sense of urgency. They made multiple big moves, including the trade to acquire star wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears and the signing of star pass rusher Bradley Chubb in free agency.

One of the team’s former stars, Von Miller, remains a free agent.

Back in March of 2022, the Bills made the blockbuster free agency move to sign Miller to a massive six-year, $120 million contract. During his three years with the team, he totaled just 41 tackles to go along with 14 sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes.

While he was a superstar name in Buffalo, he was never quite able to live up to the hype. Now, he’s looking to find a new home for the 2026 season.

Von Miller Has Been Linked as an Option for the Chicago Bears

ESPN’s Matt Bowen took a look at the best fits for the top free agents left available. When it came to Miller, he suggested the Bears.

“The Bears are awaiting the return of edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn’t take an edge rusher in the draft,” Bowen wrote.

“That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago.”

At 37 years old, there is still some football left in the tank for the veteran pass rusher. He is coming off of a 2025 season with the Washington Commanders that saw him find some good success.

During the 2025 season, Miller played in 17 games for the Commanders. He racked up 26 tackles and nine sacks.

Other Former Bills Stars Remains Available Free Agents

There are two other former Buffalo stars who are also searching for a new home late in the NFL offseason.

Stefon Diggs, who was at one point in time one of the best wideouts in the NFL with the Bills, is still available. He is coming off of a 2025 season with the New England Patriots that saw him make a Super Bowl run. Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Another former Buffalo star is available in the form of veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. He is coming off of a 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins that saw him produce 62 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 13 defended passes in 15 games played.

It’s possible the Bills could consider looking into a reunion with one of these three players. However, it does seem more likely that they will sign with other teams.