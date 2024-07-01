Bills Issued Warning About Potential of Losing Promising Young Lineman

The Buffalo Bills saw great promise in Tylan Grable, using a sixth-round pick on the UCF offensive lineman earlier this spring.

But one insider warns that the Bills could be in danger of losing the promising big man if they don’t find a spot for him on the final 53-man roster. Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire warned that another team could poach Grable before he makes it through to the practice squad, a loss that has become familiar in Buffalo in recent years.

Tylan Grabel Could Be Next Draft Pick to Be Lost

Wojton noted that the Bills have not had great luck in getting some late-round draft picks through to the practice squad. Last summer the Bills lost a pair of seventh-round draft picks — defensive back Alex Austin and guard Nick Broeker — when the Houston Texans claimed both off waivers.

The previous year, the Indianapolis Colts claimed rookie offensive lineman Luke Tenuta off waivers after the Bills parted ways with the sixth-round draft pick at final roster cuts.

Wojton noted that another team could have eyes on Grable should the Bills try to waive him at the end of the summer and bring him back on the practice squad.

“Grable could be the next Bills draft pick to be plucked by another team if he’s cut, but Grable has always been viewed as a raw prospect,” Wojton wrote. “He’ll push [second-year lineman Alec] Anderson for a roster spot.”

Though he may not be considered ready for a significant NFL role, Grable attracted attention for his strong showing at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Tylan Grable has been killing it at the combine so far🔥 Best broad jump for Olineman, best 10-yard split time, second best vertical, second best 40 time at 4.96⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oefDG83GHb — UCF Recruiting + NIL🌴 (@ucfisland) March 3, 2024

Rookie Looks to Add Versatility to Bills Offensive Line

The 24-year-old Grable, a versatile athlete who played quarterback in high school and spent time at tight end in college, said he is looking forward to learning from some of the veterans on the Bills offensive line.

“Definitely. And that’s why I was so eager about this opportunity right here just to go in and learn from other players like Spencer (Brown) and Dion (Dawkins),” Grable said after being drafted, via The Buffalo News. “Just being able to learn and take any little notes I can that can make me a better player because I do feel like I still have ways to go, but that can be a good thing.”

Grable added that he is ready to play whatever role the Bills have in mind, noting that he has experience across several positions on the offensive line.

“I’m prepared to really move to wherever they would like me to play at,” he said. “I’ve had my most game experience at left tackle, but that hasn’t kept me from practicing and training at other positions. Just because I know you want to bring any value you can add to yourself, that’s one thing you want to have in this league with there being so many talented players. So I’ve definitely had more snaps at left tackle, but I’ve been preparing to make the switch, if needed.”