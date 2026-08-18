Buffalo Bills Get Bad Injury News on Embattled WR Keon Coleman

Few players on the Buffalo Bills roster, if any, are under as much pressure in 2026 as embattled wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Injuries won’t help him get where he’s going anytime soon.

“Keon Coleman is in a walking boot on his right foot,” Bills reporter Dan Fetes wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning.

Coleman had 3 receptions for 17 yards and 1 touchdown in Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers — the 1st unofficial touchdown at the new Highmark Stadium.

“Keon Coleman catches the first TD in new Highmark Stadium and now he’s in a walking boot at the open practice,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Guy can’t catch a break.”

“Keon Coleman in a walking boot on his right foot,” Bills reporter Jenna Cottrell wrote on her official X account.

Bills Warned Against ‘Overreaction’ After Opener

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called any enthusiasm over Coleman’s play in the preseason opener against the Panthers an “overreaction” the Bills should be wary of.

“While that may be an unforgettable moment for Coleman, he has a long way to go before he turns the corner following two underwhelming seasons,” Moton wrote on August 17. “Furthermore, Coleman must show a change in his mindset during the regular season. The team benched him for multiple games last year. In response to that, the wideout said he had to be more accountable. Head coach Joe Brady rejected trade offers for Coleman early in the offseason. So, the third-year pro will likely have a chance to redeem himself in Buffalo, but it’ll take more than a highlight moment in a preseason game to match the expectations for the top second-round pick in a draft class.”