‘Best Landing Spot’ for Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NFC South

The fact of the matter is that former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is firmly in the journeyman stage of his career, no matter how many 1,000-yard seasons he continues to put up.

Diggs, who will turn 33 in November, is now looking for his 5th team — and 4th team in 4 seasons — and comes with a lot of baggage that might make it hard for any actual contender to consider bringing him into their locker room.

That’s why The Athletic’s Daniel Popper believes the best fit for Diggs in 2026 might be with the lowly Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South Division, where essentially anybody could come out on top in what’s widely considered the NFL’s worst division.

Part of the reason Diggs is still a free agent on the eve of training camp, coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2025 with the New England Patriots, is that he spent the majority of the offseason fighting a messy legal battle — 1 that ended with him acquitted of felony charges in May of strangling and suffocating his private chef.

His acquittal means he won’t be suspended, which was in doubt.

“Diggs is still a valuable player as a possession receiver,” Popper wrote on July 24. “He can find soft spots against zone and create opportunities in scramble drills. Diggs was a security blanket for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye last season. The Falcons have an excellent collection of young star skill players between receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons extended both London and Pitts this offseason. They could certainly use another receiver to fit with London in new coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Diggs would be a logical complement to London, who thrives outside the numbers in contested-catch situations.”

Falcons Could Pair Stefon Diggs With Young WR

While there’s not much Diggs can do for London besides provide him a little bit of cover against defenses looking to load up on his side, he could make a big impression on another wide receiver who has upside similar to Diggs in 3rd-round pick Zachariah Branch — a young wide receiver dealing with similar off-field issues as well.

Branch, 22, was arrested on 2 charges of obstruction on April 19 in Athens, Georgia — less than 1 week before the 2026 NFL Draft — even though the charges were later dropped.

There’s also the fact that Stefanski and Diggs have a ton of familiarity, having been paired together on the Minnesota Vikings for 5 seasons from 2015 to 2019, when Stefanski was an assistant coach who eventually moved up to offensive coordinator.

Stefon Diggs Still 1 of NFL’s Elite Wide Receivers

Diggs has been open about his willingness to come to a team and become their WR2 option in 2026, which could very well fetch him a contract in the range of a 1-year, $10 million contract.

That might entice a contender, although it’s hard to see any team bringing him in and risking the balance in their locker room.

Diggs posted a 1,000-yard receiving season as he helped lead the Patriots to a surprise appearance in the Super Bowl in his 1 season there.

In 11 seasons, Diggs is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler. He has seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the last 8 years — including 4 consecutive seasons with the Bills — interrupted only by a season-ending ACL injury while playing for the Houston Texans in 2024, when he was on pace to hit 1,000 receiving yards.