Bills Cut Ties With Veteran Lineman 1 Day Before Key Game

Sean McDermott watches from the sidelines during a Buffalo Bills game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Buffalo Bills made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their showdown with the Detroit Lions, including the release of a veteran offensive lineman.

The Bills announced on Dec. 14 that they released lineman Will Clapp, who made the active roster but had been a healthy scratch all season. The move will make room for two defensive players returning from injured reserve.

The Bills head into Sunday’s game facing some key injuries, forcing the team to look to the practice squad for depth.

Bills Clearing Roster Space

The 29-year-old Clapp came to the Bills after playing a significant role with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. He appeared in 14 games and started 11 while appearing in 75% of the team’s snaps on offense. Clapp has appeared in 65 games over the course of his seven-year NFL career, making 21 starts.

Though Clapp did enough in training camp to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster, he had yet to appear in a game this season. The Bills also released wide receiver Jalen Virgil, who signed to the active roster from the practice squad amid a series of injuries to the team’s wide receiving corps. Both Clapp and Virgil could be candidates to return to the team’s practice squad.

The moves cleared space for defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Baylon Spector, who both returned from injured reserve.

Despite the returns, the Bills could still be shorthanded on defense for Sunday’s game, especially in the secondary. The team already ruled out starting cornerback Rasul Douglas and safeties Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Bills moved to boost their safety depth, elevating Kareem Jackson from the practice squad. The team opted not to call up veteran safety Micah Hyde, who returned to the team earlier this month.

Hyde played with the Bills for seven seasons, last appearing in the team’s divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but wavered on whether to retire or return for one final season. After re-signing with the Bills, Hyde said he’s willing to take on whatever role the team needs from him.

“I just wanted to come back and do anything I could do to help,” Hyde said, via ESPN. “If it’s helping young guys understand the NFL on and off the field, older guys helping them, with what they got to do on the field, whatever it may be, I’m here to help. I’m an open book, and so I’m excited for this role, and it’s a new role for me. And I’m ready to excel now.”

Bills Face Critical Test

Sunday’s game against the Lions could be a major test for the Bills and a defense that struggled to stop the Los Angeles Rams in last week’s 44-42 loss. The Lions boast the league’s top offense and their 12-1 record is tied for the best in the NFL this season.

The Bills have already clinched their fifth straight division title but are trying to make up ground on the Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. They currently stand two games behind the Chiefs.