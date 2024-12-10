Bills Urged to Add Longtime Rival CB After Defensive Struggles

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard #25 runs onto the field before facing the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buffalo Bills wasted an all-time performance from quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, failing to keep the Los Angeles Rams out of the endzone in a 44-42 loss.

The loss dealt a serious blow to Buffalo’s hopes of surpassing the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 overall seed, but the team is still fighting for its playoff standing after clinching the AFC East last week.

One analyst suggests it could be time for the Bills to bring in some help for their defense in the form of an All-Pro defensive back waiting for his next opportunity.

Bills Urged to Sign Former Rival

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested the Bills look into signing former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, the 31-year-old free agent. Ballentine wrote that the Bills could have a serious chance at making a title run this year and could use some minor upgrades on defense.

“Perhaps this is the week that makes the Bills take a serious look at bringing in another defensive back,” Ballentine wrote. “This is a team that is dangerously close to putting together a Super Bowl run, but it just has a few tweaks to make.”

Ballentine added that signing Howard would be “a fairly cheap way to attempt to push the Bills over the top at this point.” He noted that Howard was strong in his last NFL season, allowing a passer rating of 81.3 when he was targeted in 2023.

Though the Bills’ defense has been strong throughout much of the season, they have also struggled at times against high-powered offenses, giving up 44 points to the Rams and 35 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills Brought Back Another Veteran Defensive Back

The Bills have already made one move to help boost their secondary, bringing back longtime safety Micah Hyde to their practice squad. Hyde had long hinted that he would consider a return to the Bills, while Bills general manager Brandon Beane also said the team was open to bringing him back at some point.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott stressed that Hyde’s addition was to add depth, not because any of the team’s current safety group is struggling.

“Just to set expectations, Micah is in a practice squad role,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “We are fully confident in Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, Kareem Jackson. They’ve all been doing a real good job for us in the roles that they are currently in. They’re going to stay in those roles and Micah is in a practice squad role, so good to have him back and his family as well.”

Hyde seemed content in his role on the practice squad, saying he was eager to help the team’s younger players develop. The Bills also have the opportunity to bring Hyde into games as needed, with three practice squad elevations available over the last four games and the potential for more in the playoffs.

“I just wanted to come back and do anything I could do to help,” Hyde said. “If it’s helping young guys understand the NFL on and off the field, older guys helping them, with what they got to do on the field, whatever it may be, I’m here to help. I’m an open book, and so I’m excited for this role, and it’s a new role for me. And I’m ready to excel now.”