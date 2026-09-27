Are Panthers’ Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette Playing vs. Browns Today? Latest Update

Sunday football is back, and the Carolina Panthers return to the gridiron in Week 3 as they take on the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field today. With anticipation high, a major question mark remains over the availability of two key players: Jale Coker and Xavier Legette.

Both wide receivers are currently dealing with injuries. While Coker has an ankle issue, Legette is far from healthy due to a knee injury. Just hours before the game, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has a key update regarding the availability of the two starters.

“#Panthers WR Jalen Coker (ankle) should play today, while the team views WR Xavier Legette (knee) as a game-time decision,” wrote Rapoport on X this morning.

Coker started the past two games against the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons, so his availability today is a big boost for the head coach, Dave Canales. While the former first-round pick Legette also featured in the first two games of the season, his presence in the squad could be a welcome dose of confidence for the offense.

Jalen Coker Played Through Ankle Injury in Panthers’ Week 1 Opener

Jalen Coker’s ankle injury happened in the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears. Early in the season opener, the wide receiver rolled his ankle, resulting in the injury. Despite the inconvenience and the ankle sprain, he played through the game, finishing with an impressive 138 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, even though his team lost comprehensively.

While the sprain is concerning, he has been seen with a walking boot and playing the second game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers dominated the Week 2 game by 34-3. Coker had a notable contribution as a starter, logging 66 receiving yards.

Xavier Legette’s knee injury happened in the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He reportedly suffered the injury during a career-long 55-yard reception, as he fell on the ground awkwardly, attempting to receive the deep Ball. While he has knee soreness, the scan didn’t show any major tears. Even though he had full practice on Wednesday, he skipped Thursday and had limited practice on Friday, making his status questionable, and it is going to be a game-time decision by the head coach, as per the situation.

With Jalen Coker officially playing, there is encouraging news on the WR front, but the franchise still has injury setbacks, with three players officially ruled out of the game.

The author is updating this article…