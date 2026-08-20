Panthers Get Bad News Entering the 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers exceeded expectations in 2025. Though many fans are expecting a step forward, things may be doomed for a fall in 2026.

According to an ESPN article, the Carolina Panthers are predicted to miss the playoffs entering the season after making the playoffs in 2025.

“Most likely outcome: The Panthers have a season similar to 2025 (maybe a little bit better) but miss the playoffs because their division got stronger around them,” Dan Graziano wrote. “Young continues to show signs that he can be the guy, and without another obvious option, the Panthers extend him next spring with a contract that falls closer to the Daniel Jones range in terms of average annual salary than it does to the Dak Prescott tier.”

Bryce Young’s Prove It Year

Bryce Young is entering a contract year which means his future as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback may be in jeopardy.

From getting benched for Andy Dalton to leading the Panthers to the playoffs last year, Young is looking to pick up where he left off.

His rookie deal, signed in 2023, is a four‑year, $37.96 million contract with a $24.6 million signing bonus, giving him a 2028 free agent status, according to Spotrac.

Bryce Young took a step forward in 2025. Young played 16 games in the 2025 NFL season. He threw 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Expect Young to play with a sense of urgency.

“Young has shown a lot of improvement since being benched early in the 2024 season, and he played well down the stretch last season as the Panthers won the NFC South and lost a close game to the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs,” Graziano wrote. “Both publicly and behind the scenes, the Panthers have maintained their belief in Young and focused their past two offseasons on finding ways to build out the group around him to give him the best possible chance to be successful.”

An Alternative Outcome For Carolina

If we look at things in another perspective, Carolina does have the talent to compete both offensively and defensively. Carolina will be looking to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Tetairoa McMillan will be a proven target for Bryce Young for years to come. The wideout led the Carolina Panthers in receiving yards breaking the rookie franchise record previously held by Kelvin Benjamin.

In a stellar preseason debut, both Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips impressed in Buffalo. Phillips and Lloyd were two of the team’s biggest offseason pickups.

“And even though they’ve played a grand total of 23 snaps between them as Panthers, you could see the difference in Saturday’s preseason loss at Buffalo,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article. “Phillips played 10 snaps and had a sack and two tackles.

“Lloyd logged 13 snaps and had three stops, including a tackle for loss, when he shot through the traffic and dropped Bills running back James Cook in the backfield.”

“Long-shot outcome: Young and the Panthers take a massive leap forward, winning the division for the second year in a row (with a winning record this time), and Young breaks the bank next summer with a contract extension that places him among the highest-paid players in the league,” Graziano wrote.