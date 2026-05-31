Bryce Young’s Annual Camp Gets Support From Carolina Panthers Players & Coaches

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is making the most of this offseason. With his recent initiative, he gave back to the community by nurturing the next generation of football stars through his Youth Football Camp, held on May 30, 2026.

The signal-caller wasn’t the only one making an impact at the youth camp. The budding footballers received a huge moral boost after some notable Panthers players and the coaching staff joined them.

Besides Bryce, the franchise’s head coach, Dave Canales, was the most significant name present at camp, taking place in South Charlotte, North Carolina. He was accompanied by the offensive coordinator, Brad Idzik. Additionally, it had a strong turnout from Bryce’s teammates: OL, Taylor Moton, WR John Metchie, RB Anthony Tyus II, and the newest running back on the roster, A.J. Dillion.

The youth camp was slated between the Panthers’ weeks of OTAs. While Week 1 of the OTA concluded on May 29, Week 2 is set to begin on June 1. The two-day gap allowed Bryce Young and his Panthers teammates to spend time with the young players at the camp, where the signal-caller addressed the children’s mental health. The big turnout from the coaches and players showed the organization’s continued support for the 24-year-old.

The youth camp was a huge success, but it wasn’t the first time he used his platform to inspire the young footballers since turning professional.

It Was Bryce Young’s Third Youth Camp Since Joining the NFL

Bryce Young became a professional after being picked by the Panthers in the 2023 Draft. After his rookie year, the signal-caller had made the annual youth camp a tradition each offseason, inspiring young athletes through free football camps and giving them valuable tips while also focusing on their emotional well-being.

His first youth camp took place in 2024, which was held at Johnson C.Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. It had an estimated attendance of 300 children.

In 2025, the quarterback expanded it to two different locations: his home state of California and North Carolina. The California youth camp was held in two different places in April, while North Carolina got its turn two months later in June 2025. This year, however, it was tied to one location.

As the 24-year-old continues to inspire through his actions both off and on the field, the Panthers head coach recently had plenty of positive things to say about his QB1.

Dave Canales Applauds Bryce Young’s Leadership Ability Amid the New Season

During the first week of OTAs, Bryce Young stood out with his improved leadership quality, impressing the head coach. A viral video of the OTAs showed the young pocket-passer was blunt and passionate, pushing his teammates to the limit.

“I love it. I love the fact that he’s taking ownership,” said Canales on the second day of the training session. “And the guys see that and rally around that. I think it’s something they all appreciate.”

After the first round (first overall) pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce struggled to make a mark in his first two seasons, but he stepped up in the 2025 campaign, taking the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Entering his fourth season in the NFL, he will be aiming to embrace a bigger role as a leader of the Panthers offense.