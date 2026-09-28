Panthers’ Bryce Young Injury Update Adds Details

The Carolina Panthers had Bryce Young on the field for every play during Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Young may have been at less than 100% for at least a portion of the action, though.

When he was sacked in the first half, Young looked to be moving around less confidently the rest of the way.

Because the QB never came out of the game, though, the Panthers never had to issue any kind of official injury update.

On Monday, head coach Dave Canales shared some more details with reporters.

Bryce Young Injury Update

Canales didn’t want to tell reporters what part of Young’s body had gotten injured.

He did say he thinks Young will be good to go for Week 4 against the Detroit Lions on the road.

Young will be getting imaging done just in case, with the Panthers not knowing exactly what happened when he appeared to catch a kick while getting brought down.

“He was sore a little bit,” Canales told reporters. “I think he took a cleat, I can’t remember exactly where. There was some soreness. He was able to battle through it, was able to finish. We’re looking at him too, we’re making sure everything’s right.”

Young has had two previous lower-body injuries in the NFL. Both were ankle sprains, one specifically designated as a high-ankle sprain.

This one wasn’t necessarily to his ankle, but it’ll be worth watching if Young shows up on the injury report later this week.

Young’s backup is Kenny Pickett, and the Panthers’ third-string quarterback is the undrafted rookie Haynes King.

Pickett had a couple moments during Sunday’s game when he appeared to be warming up, but he never actually had to come into the game.

Bryce Young Struggles

After two great games to start the year, Young had a tougher time in Sunday’s 21-18 loss in Cleveland.

He finished the game 26-for-48 passing (54.2%) for 291 yards with one touchdown (to John Metchie) and one interception. Young also took three sacks for a combined loss of 29 yards.

His ESPN QBR (scale 1-to-100) was below average at 38.2, and his traditional quarterback rating was 70.7.

Young had moved around better in the first two games, as well. On Sunday, he didn’t even attempt a run.

The task got tougher when Jalen Coker had to come out of the game, and he didn’t return. Coker should be back sooner rather than later for the Panthers, but without him, the WR group got thin.

Young did build a good rapport with Brycen Tremayne, who finished with four catches for 83 yards.

Still, the Panthers would prefer their starting QB and his top pass catchers to all be healthy. That makes life a little bit easier.