Bryce Young Injury Update Raises Panthers’ Backup QB Question

The Carolina Panthers have begun to realize that Bryce Young might just be their franchise quarterback.

But on Sunday in Week 3, the Panthers may instead have to turn to their backup QB after an injury.

The Panthers were playing in Cleveland when they went for it on fourth-and-3 against the Browns.

Young, though, took a sack from second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The QB limped off the field with an apparent injury.

On the sideline, the Panthers’ backup QB began to warm up.

Bryce Young Injury Update

It wasn’t totally obvious what Young had hurt beyond the fact that it was a lower-body injury.

By the time Young made it to the sideline, he was walking around as the Browns had the ball.

That probably means he’ll be able to come back in the game.

Normally, trainers would be checking out the QB if he had anything worrisome going on.

Mike Jackson (groin) is out. Tough blow for the Panthers’ secondary.

Bryce Young is walking around on the sideline. Seems to be OK. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 27, 2026

Young’s potential for injury, even if this one doesn’t keep him out of the game, does raise a fascinating question.

Update: This injury didn’t keep Young out. He was back for the next drive.

Who is the Panthers’ Backup QB?

The Panthers’ backup is Kenny Pickett.

Their third QB is the undrafted rookie Haynes King.

Pickett is the former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett actually had a winning record as a rookie, but it hasn’t been as good since.

Pickett has since spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, who he was with in 2024. He then began the 2025 offseason with the Cleveland Browns as part of a 4-QB depth chart, but he never played for the Browns in the regular season before they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders, for whom he did see the field in 2025.

After free agency, this is Pickett’s first year with the Panthers.

In the preseason, Pickett seemed to operate the offense just fine, and as far as backups go, he’s got decent experience and decent talent.