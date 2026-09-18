Meet Cam Jackson, Panthers’ ‘Biggest Human’ in Key Roster Move

NFL coaches spend a lot of time around large human beings, so it really takes a lot for them to be amazed.

Cam Jackson has Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales amazed.

“He’s ginormous,” Canales said of Jackson on Friday afternoon when speaking with reporters.

Why did Jackson come up? Because he’s going to be active on Sunday due to the absence of Bobby Brown.

Canales expects Jackson to make an impact, too.

“He’s a pocket pusher,” Canales explained, then added: “He is our biggest human on the team.”

In a room full of large men, Jackson apparently still stands out.

Cam Jackson Height, Weight

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-6 on the Panthers’ official website.

His official weight is 340 pounds.

The height has been his listing since entering the NFL, although he weighs more now according to this than he did when he was leaving Florida.

What To Know About Cam Jackson

Cam, short for Cam’Ron, is a 24-year old defensive tackle originally from the state of Louisiana.

He planned to play at LSU but flipped late in his recruiting cycle to attend Memphis instead.

Jackson broke out in his third season with the Memphis Tigers, putting up 41 tackles to earn all-conference honors in the AAC.

From there, Jackson transferred to the Florida Gators, where he spent his last two college seasons.

Jackson was impressive enough that the Panthers chose him with the No. 140 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft — a few picks before the Browns chose Shedeur Sanders.

In the pre-draft process, Jackson had absurd measurements.

For example, his wingspan was 6-foot-9 (and seven-eighths of an inch).

He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds, which feels slow comparatively but then when you consider his size is actually pretty ridiculous.

He also vertical leaped 24.5 inches — again, for his size, wild.

Jackson played in nine games in his rookie season with the Panthers in 2025 and totaled nine tackles.

He just turned 24 years old in August and still appears to be part of the future plans in Carolina. Early depth charts for this season even speculated Jackson might start, so him being fully inactive in Week 1 instead left some fans confused.

An injury now gives Jackson a chance, though, and it’ll be up to him to seize the opportunity. They don’t always come around again in the NFL, so this can be Jackson’s moment.

You certainly won’t miss him when he takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson will be hoping to stand out for his play, too.