Cam Newton Reveals True Feelings on Fake 49ers WR Daejon Love

Cam Newton certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

The Carolina Panthers‘ legendary quarterback has moved into the sports media space and is often outspoken about his feelings on a variety of topics, both in the NFL and otherwise.

His latest take comes on Daejon Love.

Most of you will have heard of Love, the scamming schemer who took more than $1 million from women by posing as a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers while in fact not being an NFL player at all.

Newton, as part of his podcast, had thoughts.

Pretty randomly, for whatever it’s worth, Newton did this whole segment while wearing a Chad Ochocinco Bengals jersey. But that’s not really the point.

Cam Newton on Daejon Love

The amazing part is that Newton had no words at first. The man of many words began speechless.

He pulled his glasses down, as if to look at one of the videos he was watching more closely.

Then he put a smirk on his face, and he paused for dramatic effect.

“See, see, see, I come from a place where they say you manifest everything,” Newton finally began. “Be careful what you ask for. Because my mama told me the strongest muscle in your brain is your tongue… What you speak will be something that you hopefully reap.”

Newton then started to break down Love’s scam.

“He threw a net out there and caught all them little crazy fish, all them barracuda,” Newton said. “There’s so much that I can go here. And I’m just gonna teach tape the fact. Ladies or gentlemen or anybody… I can speak to football. Now when it comes to football, there are certain things that you can check and see, ‘Hold on, let me see if he really is who he says he is.'”

Newton said it should’ve been clear from Love’s workout videos that he was a scammer simply for working out in a chain.

“I said, ‘Bro, if you really got money, it would be shown in other ways,'” Newton said. “He’s out here running routes with this big ‘ole chain on, dangling and hitting him in the chin.”

More Questions From Cam

Newton asks a pretty obvious question next.

“Why did nobody, out of the 26 individuals that got finessed, juked and scammed, go on the team website and see if he really is on there?” Newton said.

That’s the biggest question everyone else is asking. It’s the social media era. Love would’ve been all over the 49ers social media channel if he was legitimate.

“It’s giving scammer,” Newton said.

This is worth a watch just for the vibes:

No Way: Cam Newton was SPEECHLESS reacting to Daejon Love using the 49ers to SCAM women. Newton said the women “manifested” him by wanting a scammer before listing all the red flags they should’ve noticed. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1cmPQrzw0B — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2026

“It may sound simple to somebody, but go on CeeDee Lamb’s account and see if he’s got on any Dallas Cowboys stuff outside of being in an actual Dallas Cowboys uniform making an actual Dallas Cowboys catch,” Newton said, amazed that all of Love’s posts away from the field had him in 49ers gear.

Newton even points out that LeBron James isn’t exactly making posts in Philadelphia 76ers gear this summer.

Yeah, quite the amusing situation, at least for media heads who want to talk about it.