Carolina Panthers Legend Cam Newton Gets Bad News From ESPN: Report

Cam Newton’s prominent run with ESPN is reportedly over less than a year after the network signed the Carolina Panthers legend to an expanded multiyear agreement.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack reported on July 21 that Newton had been laid off by ESPN. Newton’s reported departure came during a sweeping round of cuts affecting both ESPN and the newly integrated NFL Network operation.

For Panthers fans, Newton’s exit stands out from a long list of media-industry personnel decisions. The former quarterback remains one of the defining figures in franchise history, and ESPN had positioned him as a major personality on “First Take” only months earlier.

ESPN and Newton had not publicly disclosed the contractual implications of the reported layoff as of publication. Newton also had not issued a public response.

ESPN has paid people between $2-$6 million a year to be Stephen A's main debate partner on Mondays during the football season since Kellerman left. ESPN has now fired them all: Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe, and Cam Newton. I'm told Smith was intrigued by Jameis Winston, but he… https://t.co/D9A2pqRl00 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 21, 2026

Cam Newton’s ESPN Exit Comes Shortly After Expanded Deal

ESPN originally hired Newton in October 2024, announcing that he would debut during a “First Take” broadcast from Tennessee State University. The network described him at the time as an “electrifying presence” who would strengthen its lineup of personalities.

Newton’s role grew quickly.

In August 2025, ESPN announced a new multiyear agreement that expanded his presence on “First Take.” The network expected Newton to appear more frequently alongside Stephen A. Smith and the program’s rotating group of contributors. ESPN executive David Roberts praised Newton’s willingness to be himself and called that quality an important part of succeeding on the debate show.

That recent commitment makes the reported separation particularly notable. It suggests Newton’s departure was not simply the expiration of a short-term television arrangement.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro told employees that most of the current job impacts were tied to the integration of assets acquired from the NFL, though he acknowledged that positions elsewhere in the company would also be eliminated. The restructuring has affected a collection of prominent broadcasters and reporters, including Karl Ravech, David Lloyd, Stephania Bell and Tom Pelissero.

The precise reason Newton’s position was selected has not been reported. It would therefore be speculative to attribute his departure to any particular appearance, controversy or audience reaction.

Panthers Fans Have Followed Newton’s Second Act

Newton’s ESPN tenure represented another chapter in the public career of the most decorated quarterback the Panthers have employed.

Carolina selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He became the first player in franchise history to win the Associated Press NFL MVP award after producing 45 total touchdowns in 2015 and leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl 50.

That history ensured Newton’s television opinions — especially those involving quarterbacks, leadership and the Panthers — continued to carry weight in Charlotte. His ESPN platform also kept him in the national football conversation after his playing career wound down.

Losing that platform does not necessarily mean Newton will disappear from sports media.

He already operates the “4th&1” podcast and has built a media identity independent of ESPN. Front Office Sports noted those outside commitments when reporting on his expanded “First Take” role in 2025, describing his schedule with the network as fluid.

That independent infrastructure gives Newton options that many laid-off television personalities do not possess. He can address the ESPN decision directly through his own show, continue producing football commentary and potentially negotiate with another network without first having to establish an audience.

The immediate unanswered questions are whether ESPN owes Newton compensation under the multiyear agreement and whether another broadcaster will pursue him before the upcoming football season. Until Newton or the network provides more detail, his contract status and next move remain unclear.

What is clear is that ESPN’s investment in Newton ended much sooner than its 2025 announcement suggested — and one of the Panthers’ most recognizable voices is again entering a transition point in his post-playing career.