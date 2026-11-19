Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is seventh among NFL skill players in offensive touches this season. Head coach Dave Canales sees no issue with that workload. Canales noted that he is not comparing Hubbard to Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but when it comes to workload and usage, Canales thinks that they can take on similar loads.

“I’m not comparing him to Jahmyr Gibbs,” said Canales on Panthers Talk. “I’m just saying, the Lions really give Jahmyr a lot of touches. In the pass game, in the run game. That’s their guy. And we have our guy. We lean on him, and we trust him to be able to handle it.”

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Gibbs has 240 touches this season, which is trending towards a record for running backs. It is not quite that much work, but Hubbard has 192 touches and is taking on a role in all areas, as Gibbs does.

Carolina Panthers Admit Chuba Hubbard Can Handle Jahmyr Gibbs Workload

Canales praised the way that the team is able to use Hubbard this season because of the way that he prepares throughout the week.

“Yeah, we’ve been able to use him that way, because of the way he takes care of his body, the way that he studies, and he is so into what we’re doing,” stated Canales.

Canales noted that they do use Trevor Etienne at times. They are also getting former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks back this week. However, the Panthers head coach made it clear that unless Hubbard is tired, he is not leaving the field.

“So, we get Trevor out there, you know, and try to make sure we dedicate a couple of series to allow him to touch the ball,” said Canales. “But unless I see Chuba starting to stumble or something like that, we’ll just keep it rolling.”

It does not sound like Brooks will have much of an impact on the workload Hubbard currently has.

Panthers Leaning on Hubbard Even with Jonathon Brooks Healthy

The Panthers plan to activate their former second-round pick after a groin injury he suffered in Week 2. While he is in his third season and he still has upside, there are questions about how much workload he can handle.

Right now it seems like the Panthers are more interested in giving Hubbard work than seeing what Brooks can bring to the table. Brooks suffered a torn ACL in college, and then, nine carries into his rookie season, suffered another torn ACL on the same leg.

He missed his entire second season, and then suffered the groin injury two games into his third NFL season. We will see how much the team wants him involved when he returns this week. The Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.