Panthers Cut Ties With Seven Players Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t wait for the deadline day to make the inevitable roster cut. With barely 24 hours left in the deadline, the franchise has reportedly released seven players from the roster. RB Miles Davis, DT Tywone Malone, TE Caden Prieskorn, DL Kyron Barrs, OL Ryan Hayes, and WR duo Elijah Cooks and Roc Taylor became the first confirmed cuts.

The senior NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the latest update on waivers for the seven Panthers players on X.

“Panthers waived defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, running back Miles Davis, defensive tackle Tywone Malone, tight end Caden Prieskorn, and wide receiver Roc Taylor,” noted Schefter. “They also waived-injured veteran tackle Ryan Hayes.”

For context, the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline is on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 6 PM ET. With the seven players removed from the squad, the franchise is set to release 30 more players from the 90-man squad before the given deadline.

After topping the NFC South division and reaching the playoffs last year, Dave Canales’ squad didn’t miss a beat during the recently concluded preseason. While the preseason got off to a losing start against the Buffalo Bills, they regained footing with two consecutive victories facing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

There are reasons why these players have become the first casualties of the roster cut.

Why Panthers Moved On From These Seven Players

The wide receivers Elijah Cooks and Roc Taylor were let go because the organization has a deep wide receiver corps with the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and second-year star Tetairoa McMillan. The cut WR duo were added to the squad late in August, failing to quickly adapt to Canales’ playbook and falling behind in the depth chart.

A similar issue was behind the release of defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Tywone Malone. The Panthers DL is led by elite stars like Bobby Brown and Derrick Brown. When it comes to the depth, they have options in Cam Jackson, Lee Hunter, and Aaron Hall, leaving Barrs and Malone vulnerable to the cut.

The running back Miles Davis stood out against the Texans yesterday, rushing for 34 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to secure his spot on the 53-man roster, given the Panthers’ reliable depth chart with Chuba Hubbard, rookie Jonathon Brooks, and Trevor Etienne in the mix.

Prieskorn, who joined the Panthers in July, went undrafted last year. Given that the franchise now has a highly competitive TE room with the additions of veteran Darren Waller and Ja’Tavion Sanders, he simply didn’t have an active roster spot to move forward. Moreover, offensive tackle Ryan Hayes was waived with an injury designation.