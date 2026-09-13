Carolina Panthers Get Injury Scare From Key Starter During Bears Game

The Carolina Panthers received an early offensive-line scare in their season opener when starting left guard Damien Lewis went down against the Chicago Bears and was replaced by recently acquired lineman Corey Bullock.

The Athletic’s Joe Person reported during the September 13 game that Lewis was down and “holding his left leg.”

There was no immediate diagnosis available in the initial reports, so the severity of Lewis’ injury remained unclear. But even a short-term absence would be unwelcome for a Carolina offensive line that entered Week 1 already testing its depth.

Corey Bullock in for him. https://t.co/qzYXvRGNYM — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 13, 2026

Lewis reportedly returned to the game.

Damien Lewis Injury Adds to Panthers’ Offensive-Line Concerns

Lewis has been one of Carolina’s most dependable blockers since signing with the Panthers in 2024.

The Panthers originally gave the former Seattle Seahawks guard a four-year, $53 million contract that included $26.2 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He subsequently started 16 regular-season games in both 2024 and 2025 for Carolina.

His 2025 season was particularly strong. Pro Football Focus credited Lewis with allowing one sack and 13 pressures across 553 pass-blocking snaps, while his 79.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the NFL’s best guards, according to a January review of his season.

That reliability matters even more considering who Carolina did not have available around him to begin 2026.

Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu opened the season unavailable while recovering from a knee injury, and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton was also sidelined. Versatile lineman Brady Christensen began the year on injured reserve as well. Carolina entered Week 1 with Rasheed Walker at left tackle and rookie Monroe Freeling at right tackle.

Lewis had also dealt with a calf issue during training camp before returning to practice in August. There was no indication in the initial game-day reporting that his latest issue involved the same injury.

Corey Bullock Thrown Into Immediate Role for Panthers

Lewis’ departure created an immediate test for Bullock, who had barely been in Carolina long enough to settle into his new locker.

The Panthers claimed Bullock off waivers after the Baltimore Ravens released him during final roster cuts. Carolina subsequently moved on from Chandler Zavala to make room for Bullock on the 53-man roster.

Bullock, 24, went undrafted in 2024 after playing at North Carolina Central and Maryland. He appeared in all 16 games for Baltimore in 2025 but did not start one, according to the Charlotte Observer report on his arrival in Carolina.

Carolina’s first regular-season depth chart listed Lewis as the only first-team left guard, although Bullock was the primary reserve behind Robert Hunt at right guard. Other depth charts listed Bullock as Lewis’ backup as well.

That versatility suddenly became important.

The Panthers invested heavily in Lewis and Hunt in 2024 in an effort to build a stable interior around quarterback Bryce Young. Losing Lewis for any extended period would remove one of the strongest pieces of that plan at a time when Carolina is already relying on replacement starters at tackle.