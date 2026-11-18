After opening the practice window for former second-round running back Jonanthon Brooks, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales noted that he expects the team to activate him this week.

Canales admitted that he is ready to get out there, and the only question now is who they will have to release as a corresponding move.

“I think they’re ready,” said Canales, talking about the return of Brooks and cornerback Mike Jackson. “We do have to work through all the different things with the roster and all that. That’s the part that Dan and I have to talk about. But these guys are hungry to get back out there, and so we’re going to try to find a way for them to help us.”

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The Panthers would like to release either A.J. Dillon or Anthony Tyus as the corresponding move to add the spot for Brooks.

Carolina Panthers Plan to Activate Jonathon Brooks in Week 11

Canales admitted that the team has been able to give him a good bit of work in practice in the past week or so. This has allowed veteran running back Chuba Hubbard to take a step back in practice due to the workload he has taken on.

“It’s also the week of work, and making sure that the other guys are ready to go, and making sure Chuba doesn’t feel like he’s got to take all the reps throughout the week,” said Canales on the reps that Brooks can steal from Hubbard. “It’s an accumulation to try to get him ready for Sunday. To be able to handle the load that he’s been taking on.”

Hubbard is averaging a season-high 17.9 rushes per game. So, the team could end up using Brooks to ease that workload.

Panthers Could Use Brooks in His Return

Brooks is a former second-round pick going 46th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. He fell a bit because he was coming off of a torn ACL at Texas.

However, just nine carries into his NFL career, he tore his ACL once again and missed the entire 2025 season as he recovered. Now he is back in 2026, but after 9 carries into this season, he was back on the IR due to a groin injury.

Brooks went so high and was deemed one of the top backs in his class because of his breakaway running ability. However, he is halfway through his third NFL season, and he has 18 rushing attempts.

Brooks had his practice window opened last week but was listed as doubtful. He does not have an injury designation, but Canales expects him to play. The Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.