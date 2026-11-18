Carolina Panthers first-round rookie tackle Monroe Freeling has had a shaky start to his 2026 season. However, he has started to settle in over the past three games after being pushed back into the starting lineup.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales noted that he is seeing a more vocal version of Freeling in the past few weeks, which speaks to him being a more confident player.

“What I’m learning more and more about Monroe is he just has such a joy for football when he’s out there,” exclaimed Canales on the differences he has seen in the tackles game. “Watching him work at it, watching him get excited about it, he’s getting more vocal. Which is interesting. Parts of him that I didn’t really know. Sometimes there’s just kind of spontaneous roar coming out of the huddle before we started series or different things like that. And so I’m just, I’m learning a lot about his personality.”

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Canales noted that when he hears the rookie getting more vocal, it tells him that he is settling in.

“Which tells me he knows what he’s doing,” said Canales. “It tells me he’s really comfortable with the scheme. Comfortable with the techniques and the things we’re asking him. And I know when we prepare our guys that way, they really start to show their personalities.”

The Panthers took Freeling 19th overall, so they have high expectations for him. He is just now starting to meet them.

Carolina Panthers Are High on First-Round Rookie Monroe Freeling

Freeling was viewed as a raw prospect coming out of Georgia, which is why he fell to the 19th overall pick despite impressive physical traits. He played left tackle at Georgia, and the Panthers had to shift him to the right side due to the injury of Taylor Moton.

So he started the first four games of his career at a new position as he was jumping to the NFL. He did not get off to the best start and ended up injured for a couple of weeks.

Moton got healthy while Freeling was out. So, he was going to come back in a reserve role behind Moton, who had returned from injury. However, Moton got injured in week 7, and Freeling had to jump right back in on the fly. Freeling has started the past three weeks, and the team has started to look better with him.

Panthers Are Getting the Most Out of Freeling

It presents an interesting question for the offseason. Moton is getting older, and his injuries are catching up to him. The team could save a lot of cap space by moving on. At the same time, they are almost certain to have a hole at left tackle as well.

The question will be if they keep Freeling on the right side next offseason or start his transition to the left.