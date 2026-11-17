Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been below his season averages in each of the past two weeks. Head coach Dave Canales made it clear that while the Panthers have a talented wide receiver in McMillan, he has faced some talented secondaries, and the impact of McMillan has opened up more in the offense.

“First of all, let’s give credit to the teams that we played against,” said Canales on Monday after their Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. “Some of the players that they have out there are covering our guys. So I don’t want to take anything away from the Broncos and (Patrick) Surtain. I don’t take anything away from the Saints and Kool-Aid (McKinstrey) and the group that they have back there. These are good young talented secondaries.”

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Canales noted that while Broncos and Saints have strong cornerbacks, their weaknesses are against the tight ends and running backs. So, the Panthers were taking advantage of a mismatch more than fearing McMillan against Surtain and McKinstry.

“That being said, we’ve had other guys— Darren Waller, two weeks ago, had a huge day because the focus is going other places. And then it was Chuba (Hubbard) this week, and the tight ends, again, who were finding some success in the pass game.

Waller had eight catches for 90 yards in Week 9. Hubbard had five receptions for 80 yards in Week 10.

Carolina Panthers HC Points to Why Tetairoa McMillan Has Struggled

Canales added that while McMillan has been able to get Hubbard and Waller open, their success should get him open in the coming weeks.

“So it should work that way,” added Canales. “Things should open up, but we do have opportunities out there, and that’s a challenge that we have to be able to take and be able to see that as the next thing to work on.”

The Panthers coach added that McMillan is still dominating on film, but the ball is not going his way.

“When you watch the film, you’re going to see T-Mac, you’re going to see Jalen (Coker) battling and creating surfaces for Bryce. And if Bryce goes somewhere else with the ball, that’s just a part of it, you know. But the guys are battling. They’re finding a way.

McMillan averaged 6.4 catches for 94 yards in the first five games of the season. He has averaged 4.3 catches for 47 yards in the last four games. That includes 3.5 catches for 45.5 yards in the last two weeks.

Panthers Working to Get McMillan the Ball

Canales noted that receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are continuing to work on getting them open looks.

“Rob’s working with them,” stated Canales. “Brad’s trying different things, different formations and motions to try to give access and create some opportunities for those guys, and we’ll figure it out.”

The Panthers face off with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Their safety play is better than their cornerback play so far. We will see if they go back to McMillan.