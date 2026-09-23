Panthers Announce Devin Lloyd News Ahead of Week 3

The Carolina Panthers got some unexpected injury news on Devin Lloyd Wednesday right after the linebacker was recognized for putting together one of the best games of his career…

Lloyd was a non-participant at Wednesday’s practice because of a calf injury – The issue popped up late in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons but Lloyd finished the game and completely took over on defense.

That makes his appearance on the injury report something worth keeping an eye on as the Panthers prepare for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The good news is Lloyd doesn’t appear particularly concerned about the injury. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Lloyd said he’s “not too concerned” about his calf, while head coach Dave Canales described the players dealing with injuries as day to day.

Devin Lloyd just put together a game to remember

After a relatively quiet Week 1, Devin Lloyd was everywhere against Atlanta as he finished with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and three passes defended. One of those interceptions became a pick six that helped the Carolina Panthers pull away in a dominant 34-3 victory.

The NFL then rewarded him for it Wednesday by naming Lloyd the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Now Carolina needs to make sure a calf issue doesn’t derail that momentum.

The biggest takeaway from Wednesday’s report is that there is no indication Devin Lloyd is dealing with a major injury – That’s important.

Lloyd played through the issue Sunday, and his own comments suggest he doesn’t believe the calf is something that should keep him out for an extended period. Canales also isn’t treating the situation as a long term concern, referring to his injured players as day to day.

But there is still a difference between being day to day and being ready to play on Sunday.

Panthers have to keep an eye on Lloyd’s calf

The Carolina Panthers have three more days of preparation before facing Cleveland, giving Lloyd an opportunity to get back on the practice field and show that the calf isn’t going to be an issue. His participation Thursday and Friday will provide a much clearer indication of where things stand.

Carolina also has to consider the bigger picture.

There is no reason to push Lloyd unnecessarily through the week after he played such a major role in Sunday’s win. The Panthers need him healthy for the long haul, particularly after the defense showed what it can look like when Lloyd is flying around the field.

The Panthers’ defense has already undergone significant changes this season, and Lloyd’s emergence gives the unit another difference maker in the middle of the field.

Losing him for any amount of time would force Carolina to adjust. For now, though, there is no reason to jump to that conclusion…

Lloyd’s own assessment is encouraging, and the Panthers are treating the injury as a day to day situation. His lack of practice Wednesday is worth monitoring, but it shouldn’t overshadow the more positive part of the update.

The Panthers finally got the breakout performance they were waiting for from Lloyd. Now they’re simply hoping the calf injury doesn’t stop him from building on it.